'I See Music' Silent Auction

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New Place, Watergate Row South, Chester, Ch1 2LE
Starting bid
Experience (Ludovico Einaudi)
Acrylic on board — 51×76cm
Valued at: £4250.
Light. Motion. Impact.
Yellow-gold and green collide with deep blues and purples as the music builds. Colours rise, fracture, and fall — like being carried through an elemental storm.
Own the intensity of Experience.
Auction proceeds benefit The Boaty Theatre Company.
Starting bid
Andromache (Bear McCreary)
Acrylic & mixed media on canvas —60×80cm
Valued at: £3250
Dense. Earthen. Unstable.
Deep greens and browns build a grounded, breathing landscape — until sharp reds and violent whites fracture the surface like controlled detonations.
Auction proceeds support The Boaty Theatre Company.
Starting bid
If You Wanna (The Vaccines)
Acrylic & mixed media on canvas —
60×80cm
Valued at: £2045
Immediate. Propulsive. Unstoppable.
Bass hits. Drums lock in. A rhythm like steel tracks driving straight through the canvas.
Colours accelerate without warning — reds, blues, greens colliding at full speed. Shapes flash past like obstacles you barely avoid. Winged forms streak through the noise. A suspended cube hangs in your path.
Momentum you don’t ease into — you’re thrown into it.
A painting built from pulse, impact, and breathless exhilaration.
Auction proceeds support The Boaty Theatre Company.
Starting bid
Maybe Revolutions (Only Revolutions — Biffy Clyro)
Acrylic & mixed media on canvas —
60×80cm
Valued at: £3450
Layered. Expansive. Relentless.
An entire album collides within a single canvas — percussion detonating in silver-white bursts, bass surging through deep blues, brass slicing in copper, orange, and red.
Guitars drive. Strings arc. Vocals stretch and rebound like tension pulled to its limit.
Colour doesn’t follow melody — it chases momentum.
Auction proceeds support The Boaty Theatre Company.
Starting bid
Misinformed (‘I Don’t Know Why I Like You, But I Do’ — The Wombats)
Acrylic & mixed media on canvas —
60×80cm
Valued at:£3450
Sharp. Electric. Unsettled.
Neon fractures against storm-dark blues and purples. Silver tears through the surface like a distorted signal under strain.
Cymbals ignite in yellow-gold bursts. Guitar distortion flashes as metallic flares. Bass drives relentlessly beneath it all.
Angular movement. Hard textures. Light and shadow locked in tension.
A landscape of impact and momentum — always shifting, never still.
Auction proceeds support The Boaty Theatre Company.
Starting bid
Other Worlds (‘Atlantico’ — Roberto Cacciapaglia)
Acrylic & mixed media on canvas —
60×80cm
Valued at: £3575
Vast. Submerged. Infinite.
Deep blues and purples anchor the canvas like ocean depth. Copper and bronze currents drift through gold-yellow and green, swaying in slow, tidal motion.
Metallic light flickers across the surface. Pinks and pale blues ripple like shifting water.
Red vocal forms emerge and dissolve — glimpsed, elusive, alive.
Auction proceeds support The Boaty Theatre Company.
Starting bid
Recomposed (Spring 1 — 2012, Max Richter / Vivaldi)
Acrylic & mixed media on canvas — 49×58cm
Valued at: £995
Radiant. Expansive. Poised on the edge.
Gold, yellow, and green surge forward in sweeping violin arcs — bright, airborne, impossible to ignore.
Beneath, deep blues and purples stretch like a vast horizon, anchored by the darker pull of cello and bass.
Colour swells into motion, building tension and release in luminous waves. A delicate structure of light hovers over shifting depth — fragile, thrilling, alive.
Auction proceeds support The Boaty Theatre Company.
Starting bid
Ricochet (Titanium / Pavane — The Piano Guys)
Acrylic & mixed media on canvas 51×76cm
Valued at: £3200
Explosive. Unrestrained. Relentless.
Vibrant blues collide with deep purples.
Minor-key reds flare like shockwaves.
Piano strikes fracture into pinks and whites, ricocheting through the storm.
Impact. Rebound. Acceleration.
Curves snap into blasts. Colour races, glides, and crashes forward with unstoppable force, the whirlwind, the turbulence, the surge you cannot resist.
Auction proceeds support The Boaty Theatre Company.
Starting bid
The Seven (‘The Light of the Seven’ — Ramin Djawadi)
Acrylic & mixed media on canvas —
101×101cm
Valued at £4250
Controlled. Ominous. Inevitable.
Dark blues and shadowed tones gather beneath flashes of pink and white.
Minor-key reds and mustard tones press through the surface like warning signals.
Piano whispers. Strings tighten. Organ weight descends.
Movement circles, pulls, constricts — a landscape widening and closing in at once.
Auction proceeds support The Boaty Theatre Company.
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