Hosted by

Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the UK

About this event

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ICCIUK's Silent Auction - AI vs AI

Handmade Marinella Tie – Lot 01 item
Handmade Marinella Tie – Lot 01
£160

Starting bid

Handcrafted live during AI vs AI by the artisans of E. Marinella on the 4th floor of the event.

Guests will be able to witness the tie-making process in real time throughout the evening, celebrating the timeless elegance of Neapolitan craftsmanship and Italian artisanal intelligence.

Handmade Marinella Tie – Lot 02 item
Handmade Marinella Tie – Lot 02
£160

Starting bid

Handcrafted live during AI vs AI by the artisans of E. Marinella on the 4th floor of the event.

Guests will be able to witness the tie-making process in real time throughout the evening, celebrating the timeless elegance of Neapolitan craftsmanship and Italian artisanal intelligence.

Inkrelease — Ila Colombo item
Inkrelease — Ila Colombo
£2,200

Starting bid

A unique work from Ila Colombo’s Inkrelease series, exploring transformation, fluidity and the relationship between human creativity and emerging technologies.

Created by multidisciplinary artist, AI collaborator and DEOND founder Ila Colombo, the piece reflects her research into hybrid creativity at the intersection of art, architecture and artificial intelligence.

EXNATURA — Unique Artwork | Filippo Gregoretti item
EXNATURA — Unique Artwork | Filippo Gregoretti
£400

Starting bid

A unique 15x15 cm artwork on brushed aluminium canvas from the EXNATURA series, created through the collaboration between artist Filippo Gregoretti and Amrita, the Artificial Artistic Emotional Personality (AI) developed by the artist.

Generated using evolving proprietary algorithms, real-time geoscientific data from locations including the Amazon rainforest and the Atacama Desert, alongside photography, industrial ink and digital processing, the work explores the relationship between humanity, artificial intelligence and the natural world.

As light interacts with the aluminium surface, the piece continuously transforms, embracing impermanence and perpetual change as central elements of the artistic process.

“Anfore Eterne” — Fabbrica D’Aniello item
“Anfore Eterne” — Fabbrica D’Aniello
£230

Starting bid

A limited-edition trilogy created by Fabbrica D’Aniello, celebrating the excellence of Italian craftsmanship through contemporary ceramic design.

Inspired by the timeless form of the ancient amphora, Anfore Eterne reinterprets a millenary object traditionally used to preserve the treasures of the Mediterranean world — transforming it into a sculptural and collectible design piece.

The set includes three handcrafted ceramic vessels dedicated to three symbolic Italian “golds”: Oil, Wine and Perfume, each finished with hand-applied gold detailing.

Designed not only as containers, but as enduring objects of art, the pieces reflect a dialogue between heritage, sustainability and contemporary Italian design.

Gala Gloves — Sirena item
Gala Gloves — Sirena
£370

Starting bid

An elegant pair of handcrafted gloves from Gala Gloves’ Sirena collection, embodying the timeless sophistication of Italian craftsmanship and contemporary design.

Entirely made in Italy using traditional artisanal techniques, Sirena reflects the precision, heritage and attention to detail that define one of the country’s most refined sartorial traditions.

Italian food Gift basket item
Italian food Gift basket
£135

Starting bid

A luxury Italian food hamper brimming with 11 hand-picked gourmet products — from bronze-cut Gragnano spaghetti and Sicilian pistachio cream to Modena balsamic vinegar IGP and smoked extra virgin olive oil. 

Parmigiano Reggiano — Half Wheel (20kg) item
Parmigiano Reggiano — Half Wheel (20kg)
£500

Starting bid

A 20kg half wheel of authentic Parmigiano Reggiano 24 month aged, one of the most iconic symbols of Italian culinary excellence and artisanal tradition.

Presented and opened live during AI vs AI, this exceptional piece celebrates centuries of craftsmanship, patience and expertise passed down through generations of Italian producers.

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