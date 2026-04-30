ICCIUK's Silent Auction - AI vs AI

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Starting bid
Handcrafted live during AI vs AI by the artisans of E. Marinella on the 4th floor of the event.
Guests will be able to witness the tie-making process in real time throughout the evening, celebrating the timeless elegance of Neapolitan craftsmanship and Italian artisanal intelligence.
Starting bid
Handcrafted live during AI vs AI by the artisans of E. Marinella on the 4th floor of the event.
Guests will be able to witness the tie-making process in real time throughout the evening, celebrating the timeless elegance of Neapolitan craftsmanship and Italian artisanal intelligence.
Starting bid
A unique work from Ila Colombo’s Inkrelease series, exploring transformation, fluidity and the relationship between human creativity and emerging technologies.
Created by multidisciplinary artist, AI collaborator and DEOND founder Ila Colombo, the piece reflects her research into hybrid creativity at the intersection of art, architecture and artificial intelligence.
Starting bid
A unique 15x15 cm artwork on brushed aluminium canvas from the EXNATURA series, created through the collaboration between artist Filippo Gregoretti and Amrita, the Artificial Artistic Emotional Personality (AI) developed by the artist.
Generated using evolving proprietary algorithms, real-time geoscientific data from locations including the Amazon rainforest and the Atacama Desert, alongside photography, industrial ink and digital processing, the work explores the relationship between humanity, artificial intelligence and the natural world.
As light interacts with the aluminium surface, the piece continuously transforms, embracing impermanence and perpetual change as central elements of the artistic process.
Starting bid
A limited-edition trilogy created by Fabbrica D’Aniello, celebrating the excellence of Italian craftsmanship through contemporary ceramic design.
Inspired by the timeless form of the ancient amphora, Anfore Eterne reinterprets a millenary object traditionally used to preserve the treasures of the Mediterranean world — transforming it into a sculptural and collectible design piece.
The set includes three handcrafted ceramic vessels dedicated to three symbolic Italian “golds”: Oil, Wine and Perfume, each finished with hand-applied gold detailing.
Designed not only as containers, but as enduring objects of art, the pieces reflect a dialogue between heritage, sustainability and contemporary Italian design.
Starting bid
An elegant pair of handcrafted gloves from Gala Gloves’ Sirena collection, embodying the timeless sophistication of Italian craftsmanship and contemporary design.
Entirely made in Italy using traditional artisanal techniques, Sirena reflects the precision, heritage and attention to detail that define one of the country’s most refined sartorial traditions.
Starting bid
A luxury Italian food hamper brimming with 11 hand-picked gourmet products — from bronze-cut Gragnano spaghetti and Sicilian pistachio cream to Modena balsamic vinegar IGP and smoked extra virgin olive oil.
Starting bid
A 20kg half wheel of authentic Parmigiano Reggiano 24 month aged, one of the most iconic symbols of Italian culinary excellence and artisanal tradition.
Presented and opened live during AI vs AI, this exceptional piece celebrates centuries of craftsmanship, patience and expertise passed down through generations of Italian producers.
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