🌙 Iftari Meal for New Muslims & Those Exploring Islam

About this event
This complimentary ticket is reserved for brothers who have embraced Islam or for those who are interested in learning more about Islam and would like to join us for Iftari.
Please ensure you complete all required questions in the registration form prior to confirming your ticket, as this helps us manage catering, seating, and event logistics appropriately.
Spaces are limited and allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.
This complimentary ticket is reserved for sisters who have embraced Islam or for those who are interested in learning more about Islam and would like to join us for Iftari.
Please ensure you complete all required questions in the registration form prior to confirming your ticket, as this helps us manage catering, seating, and event logistics appropriately.
Spaces are limited and allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.
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