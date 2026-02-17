Hubb Leicestershire

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Hubb Leicestershire

About this event

🌙 Iftari Meal for New Muslims & Those Exploring Islam

18 The Parade

Oadby, Leicester LE2 5BF, UK

Free Ticket – Male Only (New Muslims & Those Exploring Islam
Free

This complimentary ticket is reserved for brothers who have embraced Islam or for those who are interested in learning more about Islam and would like to join us for Iftari.


Please ensure you complete all required questions in the registration form prior to confirming your ticket, as this helps us manage catering, seating, and event logistics appropriately.


Spaces are limited and allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Free Ticket – Female Only (New Muslims & Those Exploring Isl
Free

This complimentary ticket is reserved for sisters who have embraced Islam or for those who are interested in learning more about Islam and would like to join us for Iftari.


Please ensure you complete all required questions in the registration form prior to confirming your ticket, as this helps us manage catering, seating, and event logistics appropriately.


Spaces are limited and allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!