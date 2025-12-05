Ilminster Scout Group's Shop

Offered by
An archery, climbing or woodlands skills session for one Cub or Scout.
Nothing says Scouting more than a woggle!
This is an example one of the many small things that adds up and nibbles away at the leaders' budget.
Only a pound but you can buy as many as you like!
We keep our subscriptions as low as possible, but for some families it is still a stretch. This gift takes the pressure off a struggling family for a month.
We keep our subscriptions as low as possible, but for some families it is still a stretch. This gift takes the pressure off a struggling family for a term.
Huish Woods is our local Scout campsite. It surprises many people that despite being owned and managed by Blackdown District Scout Council each group in the district have to pay £13 per group member per year. Last year Ilminster group spent nearly £1000 on Huish Woods fees.
We try to keep the costs of attending Scouts, Cubs, Beavers or Squirrels as low as possible. But the reality is that things cost money. As well as paying subs, parents also have to pay for the uniform. This gift provides a struggling family with a polo shirt.
Scouting pushes young people out of their comfort zone. Caving is a perfect example of such an activity.
We love it when our young people gain activity badges, but when they do it's another pound or so from the group funds.
Another classic scout icon - the neckerchief. Red with a blue border is the colour combination for the Ilminster group.
The complete uniform is over £40. This gift brings down that cost for a family struggling with living costs.
When a young person joins the Scout troop, Cub pack, Beaver colony or Squirrel Drey they are given the core badges which include the worldwide membership badge (shown in image) along with badges specific to Ilminster. This gift provides those badges to the next joining youngster and frees up funds for activities.
