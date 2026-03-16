Incredible Kids

Hosted by

Incredible Kids

About this event

Incredible Fridays

The Vench

Romney Avenue, Lockleaze, BS7 9TD

Family Ticket
£10

3.5 hours of adventure playground fun, playworkers included, plus a hot meal and ice cream for the kids. One price for the whole family.

Donate a Place
£15

Your £15 covers your own family and donates towards a free place to another family who needs it. Thank you!

Family Ticket Plus
£18

The full family experience: adventure playground, playworkers, and a freshly cooked hot meal for everyone. Menu rotates weekly with vegan options always available.

Add a donation for Incredible Kids

£

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!