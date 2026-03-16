Incredible Fridays

About this event
Romney Avenue, Lockleaze, BS7 9TD
3.5 hours of adventure playground fun, playworkers included, plus a hot meal and ice cream for the kids. One price for the whole family.
Your £15 covers your own family and donates towards a free place to another family who needs it. Thank you!
The full family experience: adventure playground, playworkers, and a freshly cooked hot meal for everyone. Menu rotates weekly with vegan options always available.
£
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