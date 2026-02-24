Indepen-dance (Scotland)
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Indepen-dance (Scotland)

About this event

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Indepen-dance's Annual Fundraiser Silent Auction

Signed Horse McDonald Vinyl - The Same Sky 35 album item
Signed Horse McDonald Vinyl - The Same Sky 35 album
£30

Starting bid

Horse McDonald, The Same Sky 35 album remastered - signed by Horse themselves.

Signed Virgil Van Dijk Liverpool Shirt item
Signed Virgil Van Dijk Liverpool Shirt
£125

Starting bid

Number 4 signed Virgil Van Dijk Liverpool Shirt

Signed Eddi Reader CD - The Songs of Robert Burns item
Signed Eddi Reader CD - The Songs of Robert Burns
£15

Starting bid

Signed Eddi Reader CD - The Songs of Robert Burns deluxe edition

Tour of Citizens Theatre for 15 people item
Tour of Citizens Theatre for 15 people
£50

Starting bid

Valued at £120.

Brian Hartley Framed Print item
Brian Hartley Framed Print
£50

Starting bid

Titled 'Here and Now II'. This framed print of a dance drawing is 38 x 45 cm and was made in 2015 part of an edition of 10. Valued at £100.

Pollok Golf Club 4-ball Voucher item
Pollok Golf Club 4-ball Voucher
£100

Starting bid

Valid until October 2026. This voucher entitles the bearer and three other people to one round of golf at Pollok Golf Club. Tee times for visitors are available Monday to Friday or Sunday after 12pm, subject to availability. This voucher does not cover cost of equipment or catering/bar costs. Valued at between £250-£340 depending on the time of year.

Rangers FC signed ball item
Rangers FC signed ball
£50

Starting bid

Ball signed by the current first team at Rangers FC that includes an authentication certificate. Valued at between £100-£150.

Arran Harmony Edition Vol.7 Whiskey item
Arran Harmony Edition Vol.7 Whiskey
£100

Starting bid

This Limited Edition was released to celebrate the Arran Malt & Music Festival 2024.

Harmony Volume 7 has been matured in a first-fill Port Pipe and a second-fill Madeira cask.This cask strength bottling is one of only 1,000 released.

Valued at £275.

A night at the voco Grand Central Hotel Glasgow item
A night at the voco Grand Central Hotel Glasgow
£75

Starting bid

1 night at the voco Grand Central Hotel.

Valued at between £100-£200 depending on the night.

Alexander Miller Hope and Dreams Print item
Alexander Miller Hope and Dreams Print
£50

Starting bid

Width 38cm. Height 48cm. Hopes and Dreams is a signed, limited edition print based on the original painting by Scottish artist Alexander Millar.

Valued at £350

Tiffiny Blue Scented Candle item
Tiffiny Blue Scented Candle
£50

Starting bid

The Tiffany Blue candle's scent is described certified-origin jasmine sambac and palo santo. Crafted from the source, the soy-based wax is 100% vegan.


Signed John Hartson Celtic FC player print item
Signed John Hartson Celtic FC player print
£50

Starting bid

Signed and framed photograph of Celtic FC player John Hartson. Includes a certificate of authenticity.

Valued at £150.

Signed Frankie Dettori jockey print item
Signed Frankie Dettori jockey print
£50

Starting bid

Signed and framed photograph of jockey Frankie Dettori. Includes a certificate of authenticity.

Valued at £150.

Billy Connolly - Born on a Rainy Day book item
Billy Connolly - Born on a Rainy Day book
£500

Starting bid

Deluxe coffee table book featuring around 300 of Billy Connolly's iconic drawings and sculptures. This copy does not come with a signed print as advertised online.

Valued at £995 when including the print.

5 tickets for Fun For Life Festival item
5 tickets for Fun For Life Festival
£100

Starting bid

The festival takes place in 16th May 2025 in Tollcross park. For more information visit their wesbite: Homepage | Fun For Life Fest

Valued at £175.

Hilton Park Golf Club 4-ball voucher item
Hilton Park Golf Club 4-ball voucher
£80

Starting bid

A round of golf for 4 players at Hilton Park Golf Club. Expiry date - 1st January 2027.

Valued at between £140-£180.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!