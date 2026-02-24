Indepen-dance's Annual Fundraiser Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Horse McDonald, The Same Sky 35 album remastered - signed by Horse themselves.
Starting bid
Number 4 signed Virgil Van Dijk Liverpool Shirt
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Signed Eddi Reader CD - The Songs of Robert Burns deluxe edition
Starting bid
Valued at £120.
Starting bid
Titled 'Here and Now II'. This framed print of a dance drawing is 38 x 45 cm and was made in 2015 part of an edition of 10. Valued at £100.
Starting bid
Valid until October 2026. This voucher entitles the bearer and three other people to one round of golf at Pollok Golf Club. Tee times for visitors are available Monday to Friday or Sunday after 12pm, subject to availability. This voucher does not cover cost of equipment or catering/bar costs. Valued at between £250-£340 depending on the time of year.
Starting bid
Ball signed by the current first team at Rangers FC that includes an authentication certificate. Valued at between £100-£150.
Starting bid
This Limited Edition was released to celebrate the Arran Malt & Music Festival 2024.
Harmony Volume 7 has been matured in a first-fill Port Pipe and a second-fill Madeira cask.This cask strength bottling is one of only 1,000 released.
Valued at £275.
Starting bid
1 night at the voco Grand Central Hotel.
Valued at between £100-£200 depending on the night.
Starting bid
Width 38cm. Height 48cm. Hopes and Dreams is a signed, limited edition print based on the original painting by Scottish artist Alexander Millar.
Valued at £350
Starting bid
The Tiffany Blue candle's scent is described certified-origin jasmine sambac and palo santo. Crafted from the source, the soy-based wax is 100% vegan.
Starting bid
Signed and framed photograph of Celtic FC player John Hartson. Includes a certificate of authenticity.
Valued at £150.
Starting bid
Signed and framed photograph of jockey Frankie Dettori. Includes a certificate of authenticity.
Valued at £150.
Starting bid
Deluxe coffee table book featuring around 300 of Billy Connolly's iconic drawings and sculptures. This copy does not come with a signed print as advertised online.
Valued at £995 when including the print.
Starting bid
The festival takes place in 16th May 2025 in Tollcross park. For more information visit their wesbite: Homepage | Fun For Life Fest
Valued at £175.
Starting bid
A round of golf for 4 players at Hilton Park Golf Club. Expiry date - 1st January 2027.
Valued at between £140-£180.
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