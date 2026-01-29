About the memberships
Renews monthly
What an Individual Membership includes:
🌳 ATU certificate & membership card
🌳 ATU nature guide, screensavers and mantras
🌳 ATU pin badge
🌳 Monthly newsletter
🌳 25% off ATU workshops and skills sessions
🌳 An annual members-only social event (eligible at no extra cost to you)
If you’re able to contribute a little extra, we’d be truly grateful for any additional donation.
Valid until March 21, 2027
12 month Individual Membership
If you’re able to contribute a little extra, we’d be truly grateful for any additional donation.
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!