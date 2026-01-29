Andover Trees United

Offered by

Andover Trees United

About the memberships

Individual Membership

Individual Membership
£3

Renews monthly

What an Individual Membership includes:

🌳 ATU certificate & membership card

🌳 ATU nature guide, screensavers and mantras

🌳 ATU pin badge

🌳 Monthly newsletter

🌳 25% off ATU workshops and skills sessions

🌳 An annual members-only social event (eligible at no extra cost to you)


If you’re able to contribute a little extra, we’d be truly grateful for any additional donation.

Individual Annual Membership
£36

Valid until March 21, 2027

12 month Individual Membership


If you’re able to contribute a little extra, we’d be truly grateful for any additional donation.

Add a donation for Andover Trees United

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