What an Individual Membership includes:

🌳 ATU certificate & membership card

🌳 ATU nature guide, screensavers and mantras

🌳 ATU pin badge

🌳 Monthly newsletter

🌳 25% off ATU workshops and skills sessions

🌳 An annual members-only social event (eligible at no extra cost to you)





If you’re able to contribute a little extra, we’d be truly grateful for any additional donation.