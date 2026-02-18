Island Parks monthly raffle

This matching black kettle and toaster set combines modern style with innovative features, perfect for breakfast and beyond. Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle: 6 pre-set temperatures from 60°C to 100°C bring out the most flavour in your hot drinks Rapid boil kettle – 1 cup in under 50 seconds Hold Temp keeps water at your selected temperature for up to 30 minutes Ninja Foodi 3-in-1 Toaster, Grill & Panini Press: Toaster Mode: 7 shade settings, long slot fits 2 slices of bread More than a toaster, flip to Grill Mode to create snacks, meals & perfectly pressed paninis 7 cooking functions – Toast, Bagel, Defrost, Grill, Panini, Bake, Reheat