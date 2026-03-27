Jack and Pals Therapy Dogs

Offered by

Jack and Pals Therapy Dogs

About this shop

Jack and Pals Therapy Dogs Shop

Postage and Packing item
Postage and Packing
£4.50

Please add if you require your uniform to be posted.


Do not add if you have arranged to collect your uniform.

Polo top item
Polo top
£20

Jack and Pals Therapy Dogs

Polo shirt | Navy - Royal

XS - 36 inch size 10

S - 38 inch size 12

M - 40/42 inch size 14

L - 42/44 inch size 16

XL - 42/48 inch size 18

2XL 50 inch size 20

3XL - 52 inch size 22

4XL 54/56 inch size 24

5XL - 56/58 inch size 26

(smaller sizes are available for children, please contact [email protected])

Fabric:

50% polyester 50% cotton

Weight:

220gsm.

Features:

  • High quality premium unisex polycotton polo shirt.
  • Knitted collar with rod detail and well padded taped neckline for comfort.
  • Cuffed sleeves with matching rod design.
  • Sporty multi-colour design with hi-vis piping along the shoulders.
  • Matching contrast side panels and trim on placket.
  • Registered design.
  • Matching Avocet polyester t-shirt polyester polo shirt quarter zip sweatshirt softshell and outer jacket available.

Washing instructions

  • 60 degree wash.
  • cool iron.
  • do not bleach.
  • professional dry clean.
  • cool tumble dry.
  • Do not iron decorations.
  • Wash inside out where possible.
Crew neck sweatshirt item
Crew neck sweatshirt
£20

Heavy Blend adult crew neck sweatshirt


Crew neck sweatshirt Code GD056


Small 34/36 inch

Medium 38/40 inch

Large 42/44 inch

XL 46/48 inch

2XL - 50/52 inch

3XL 54/56 inch

4XL 58/60 inch

5XL 62/64 inch


Fabric:

50% US Cotton, 50% Polyester

Weight:

White 257gsm, Colours 271gsm.

Features:

  • Air jet yarn which has a softer feel and reduced pilling.
  • Tearaway label.
  • Twin-needle stitching at shoulder, armhole, neck, waistband and cuffs.
  • Set-in sleeves.
  • 1x1 rib with elastane, quarter turned to eliminate centre crease.

Washing instructions

  • Machine wash warm.
  • Inside out, with like colours.
  • Only non-chlorine bleach.
  • Tumble dry medium.
  • Do not iron if decorated.
  • Do not dry clean.
  • Do not iron decorations.
  • Wash inside out where possible.


Hooded Sweatshirt item
Hooded Sweatshirt
£20

Heavy Blend hooded sweatshirt navy with logo on left chest

Product code: GD057


Small 34/36 inch

Medium 38/40 inch

Large 42/44 inch

XL 46/48 inch

2XL 50/52 inch

3XL 54/56 inch

4XL 58/60 inch

5XL 62/64 inch



Fabric:

50% US Cotton, 50% Polyester

Weight:

White 257gsm, Colours 271gsm.

Features:

  • Air ject yarn which has a softer feel and reduced pilling.
  • Tearaway label.
  • Twin-needle stitching at shoulder, armhole, neck, waistband and cuffs.
  • Double-lined hood with matching drawstring, pouch pocket.
  • Set-in sleeves.
  • 1x1 rib with elastane.

Washing instructions

  • Machine wash warm.
  • Inside out, with like colours.
  • Only non-chlorine bleach.
  • Tumble dry medium.
  • Do not iron if decorated.
  • Do not dry clean.
  • Do not iron decorations.
  • Wash inside out where possible.
zip hooded sweatshirt item
zip hooded sweatshirt
£30

Heavy Blend full zip hooded sweatshirt | navy with Jack and Pals logo on left chest

Product code: GD058


Small 34/36 inch

Medium 38/40 inch

Large 42/44 inch

XL 46/48 inch

2XL 50/52 inch

3XL 54/56 inch

4XL 58/60 inch

5XL 62/64 inch



Fabric:

50% US Cotton, 50% Polyester

Weight:

White 265gsm, Colours 279gsm.

Features:

  • Air jet yarn which has a softer feel and reduced pilling.
  • Tearaway Label.
  • Metal zipper.
  • Overlapped fabric across zipper allows full front printing.
  • Pouch pockets.
  • 1x1 rib with elastane.
  • Unlined-lined hood with matching drawstring.
  • Twin-needle stitching and set-in sleeves.

Washing instructions

  • Machine wash warm.
  • Inside out, with like colours.
  • Only non-chlorine bleach.
  • Tumble dry medium.
  • Do not iron if decorated.
  • Do not dry clean.
  • Do not iron decorations.
  • Wash inside out where possible.
Womens Thor III fleece item
Womens Thor III fleece
£25

Womens' Thor III fleece


Product code: RG123

xxs size 8

xs size 10

Small size 12

Medium size 14

Large size 16

XL size 18

2XL size 20

3XL size 22



Fabric:

280 series anti-pill symmetry fleece

Weight:

280gsm.

Features:

  • 280 series anti-pill symmetry fleece with fleece cuffs.
  • 2 zipped lower pockets.
  • Adjustable shock cord hem.
  • Interactive.
  • Shaped fit.

Washing instructions

  • Cool machine wash with pure soap flakes.
  • Do not bleach.
  • Do not tumble dry.
  • Do not iron.
  • Do not dry clean.
  • Wash dark colours separately.
  • Close all fasteners before washing and drying.
  • Do not store whilst damp.
  • Do not iron decorations.
  • Wash inside out where possible.
Classic fleece | navy item
Classic fleece | navy
£25

Classic fleece | navy

Product code: RG601


Small 37/38 inch

Medium 39/40 inch

Large 41/42 inch

XL 43/44 inch

2XL 46/48 inch

3XL 49/51 inch

Fabric:

250 Series symmetry fleece

Weight:

250gsm.

Features:

  • 250 Series symmetry fleece.
  • 1 Side brushed, 1 side anti pill.
  • 2 Lower zipped pockets.
  • Adjustable shock cord hem.

Washing instructions

  • Machine washable.
  • Wash dark colours separately.
  • Do not iron.
  • Do not tumble dry.
  • Do not dry clean.
  • Do not iron decorations.
  • Wash inside out where possible.
Soft-touch cotton t-shirt | navy item
Soft-touch cotton t-shirt | navy
£15

soft-touch cotton t-shirt | navy

Product code: RG618


XS 36 inch

Small 38 inch

Medium 40 inch

Large 42 inch

XL 44 inch

2XL 47 inch

3XL 50 inch

4XL 53 inch



Fabric:

100% Cotton

Weight:

180gsm.

Features:

  • 100% sustainable cotton.
  • Short-sleeved.
  • Ideal base layer.

Washing instructions

  • Cool wash.
  • Do not bleach.
  • Tumble dry on low setting.
  • Cool iron.
  • Do not dry clean.
  • Do not iron decorations.
  • Wash inside out where possible.
Wind runner jacket | navy/navy item
Wind runner jacket | navy/navy item
Wind runner jacket | navy/navy
£35

Wind runner | navy/navy

Product code: BY016


Small 41 inch

Medium 43 inch

Large 46 inch

XL 48 inch

2XL 50 inch

3XL 52 inch

4XL 54 inch

5XL 56 inch

Fabric:

Outer: 100% Nylon 230T. Lining: 100% Polyester mesh

Weight:

130gsm.

Features:

  • The casual contrast wind runner is a versatile jacket which is both stylish and comfortable.
  • This is ensured by the mesh-lining.
  • Further details include; rib cuffs at the hem and sleeves, hood with single seam.
  • Metal eyelets at the hood with round drawstrings complete the casual style.
  • This jacket also features pockets with zipper to safely secure your items.
  • This product is ideal for rebranding, print and embroidery with zippers on the inside for easy access to the back and front.
  • This item is manufactured in a FAMA Certified factory.
  • FAMA stands for Facility and Merchandise Authorisation and is a high standard production certificate.
  • Reach certified.
  • FAMA certified.


Washing instruction

  • 30° mild fine machine wash.
  • Do not bleach.
  • Do not tumble dry.
  • Iron at low temperature.
  • Do not dry clean.
  • Do not iron decorations.
  • Wash inside out where possible.
Peak cap - one size item
Peak cap - one size
£10

brushed cotton low-profile sandwich peak cap | navy

Product code: RC91X

Fabric:

100% Cotton

Weight:

280gsm.

Features:

  • 6 panel Low profile.
  • Stitched eyelets.
  • Supported front panels.
  • Removable card upstand.
  • Tear release size adjuster.
  • Pre-curved peak with 6 stitch lines.
  • Tear away label.
  • CORE value product.

Washing instructions

  • Sponge clean only.
  • Do not bleach.
  • Do not iron.
  • Do not dry clean.
  • Do not tumble dry.
  • Do not iron decorations.
  • Wash inside out where possible.
Woolly ski hat navy - one size item
Woolly ski hat navy - one size
£10

Woolly ski hat | navy

Product code: RC029

Fabric:

100% Soft-feel acrylic

Weight:

340gsm.

Features:

  • Heavyweight knit.
  • Washable.
  • Full size.
  • Double thickness.
  • Suitable for embroidery.
  • Decoration Guidelines:Decorating methods: Embroidery.
  • Decorators access point: Open.
  • Oeko-Tex certified.

Washing instructions

  • 40 degrees.
  • Do not iron.
  • Do not bleach.
  • Do not iron decorations.
  • Wash inside out where possible.
Dog bandana item
Dog bandana item
Dog bandana
£7

Jack and Pals Therapy Dogs bandana


  • Large 34cm approx - £7
  • Medium 27cm approx - £6
  • Small 20cm approx - £5
Navy lightweight dog lead item
Navy lightweight dog lead
£7

Navy blue lightweight dog lead



48" in length with a ring at the end to hook back and make a short lead.


25mm or 20mm thickness

Please select thickness of lead when ordering on drop down menu

Navy plain dog collar item
Navy plain dog collar
£7

Navy plain dog collar


fully adjustable with clicking buckle


Made to measure please email [email protected] your dog's neck size.


Car sticker item
Car sticker item
Car sticker
£1.50

Jack and Pals Therapy Dogs


Car sticker

Pens item
Pens
£1.50

Jack and Pals Therapy Dogs pens

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