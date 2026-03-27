Jack and Pals Therapy Dogs Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Please add if you require your uniform to be posted.
Do not add if you have arranged to collect your uniform.
XS - 36 inch size 10
S - 38 inch size 12
M - 40/42 inch size 14
L - 42/44 inch size 16
XL - 42/48 inch size 18
2XL 50 inch size 20
3XL - 52 inch size 22
4XL 54/56 inch size 24
5XL - 56/58 inch size 26
(smaller sizes are available for children, please contact [email protected])
50% polyester 50% cotton
220gsm.
Heavy Blend adult crew neck sweatshirt
Crew neck sweatshirt Code GD056
Small 34/36 inch
Medium 38/40 inch
Large 42/44 inch
XL 46/48 inch
2XL - 50/52 inch
3XL 54/56 inch
4XL 58/60 inch
5XL 62/64 inch
Fabric:
50% US Cotton, 50% Polyester
White 257gsm, Colours 271gsm.
Product code: GD057
Small 34/36 inch
Medium 38/40 inch
Large 42/44 inch
XL 46/48 inch
2XL 50/52 inch
3XL 54/56 inch
4XL 58/60 inch
5XL 62/64 inch
50% US Cotton, 50% Polyester
White 257gsm, Colours 271gsm.
Product code: GD058
Small 34/36 inch
Medium 38/40 inch
Large 42/44 inch
XL 46/48 inch
2XL 50/52 inch
3XL 54/56 inch
4XL 58/60 inch
5XL 62/64 inch
50% US Cotton, 50% Polyester
White 265gsm, Colours 279gsm.
Womens' Thor III fleece
Product code: RG123
xxs size 8
xs size 10
Small size 12
Medium size 14
Large size 16
XL size 18
2XL size 20
3XL size 22
280 series anti-pill symmetry fleece
280gsm.
Product code: RG601
Small 37/38 inch
Medium 39/40 inch
Large 41/42 inch
XL 43/44 inch
2XL 46/48 inch
3XL 49/51 inch
250 Series symmetry fleece
250gsm.
Product code: RG618
XS 36 inch
Small 38 inch
Medium 40 inch
Large 42 inch
XL 44 inch
2XL 47 inch
3XL 50 inch
4XL 53 inch
100% Cotton
180gsm.
Product code: BY016
Small 41 inch
Medium 43 inch
Large 46 inch
XL 48 inch
2XL 50 inch
3XL 52 inch
4XL 54 inch
5XL 56 inch
Outer: 100% Nylon 230T. Lining: 100% Polyester mesh
130gsm.
Product code: RC91X
100% Cotton
280gsm.
Product code: RC029
100% Soft-feel acrylic
340gsm.
Jack and Pals Therapy Dogs bandana
Navy blue lightweight dog lead
48" in length with a ring at the end to hook back and make a short lead.
25mm or 20mm thickness
Please select thickness of lead when ordering on drop down menu
Navy plain dog collar
fully adjustable with clicking buckle
Made to measure please email [email protected] your dog's neck size.
Jack and Pals Therapy Dogs
Car sticker
Jack and Pals Therapy Dogs pens
£
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