Jeavons Wood Primary School PTA

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Jeavons Wood Primary School PTA

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Jeavons Wood Primary School PTA Merchandise

Jeavons Teddy Bear with jumper item
Jeavons Teddy Bear with jumper
£15

Please note that the teddies are subject to a minimum order quantity. This means we will only be able to place the order if the minimum number of each item is achieved.

If the minimum order is not met for any item, we will issue a full refund within one month.

Jeavons Teddy Bear Jumper - just the jumper, no teddy item
Jeavons Teddy Bear Jumper - just the jumper, no teddy
£7

No teddy provided so you can dress your own teddy.


Please note that the jumpers are subject to a minimum order quantity. This means we will only be able to place the order if the minimum number of each item is achieved.

If the minimum order is not met for any item, we will issue a full refund within one month.

Jeavons tea towel - Reception, years 1 & 2 item
Jeavons tea towel - Reception, years 1 & 2
£6

This is an example of what the tea towel will look like from another school. Each child will be asked to draw themselves with their name underneath, which will be printed onto a cotton tea towel.


Please note that the tea towels are subject to a minimum order quantity. This means we will only be able to place the order if the minimum number of each item is achieved.

If the minimum order is not met for any item, we will issue a full refund within one month.

Jeavons tea towel - Years 3, 4, 5 & 6 item
Jeavons tea towel - Years 3, 4, 5 & 6
£6

This is an example of what the tea towel will look like from another school. Each child will be asked to draw themselves with their name underneath, which will be printed onto a cotton tea towel.


Please note that the tea towels are subject to a minimum order quantity. This means we will only be able to place the order if the minimum number of each item is achieved.

If the minimum order is not met for any item, we will issue a full refund within one month.



Year 6 leavers hoodie - small item
Year 6 leavers hoodie - small item
Year 6 leavers hoodie - small
£20

Please note that the hoodies are subject to a minimum order quantity. This means we will only be able to place the order if the minimum number of each item is achieved.

If the minimum order is not met for any item, we will issue a full refund within one month.

Year 6 leavers hoodie - medium item
Year 6 leavers hoodie - medium item
Year 6 leavers hoodie - medium
£20

Please note that the hoodies are subject to a minimum order quantity. This means we will only be able to place the order if the minimum number of each item is achieved.

If the minimum order is not met for any item, we will issue a full refund within one month.

Year 6 leavers hoodie - large item
Year 6 leavers hoodie - large item
Year 6 leavers hoodie - large
£20

Please note that the hoodies are subject to a minimum order quantity. This means we will only be able to place the order if the minimum number of each item is achieved.

If the minimum order is not met for any item, we will issue a full refund within one month.

Year 6 leavers hoodie - X large item
Year 6 leavers hoodie - X large item
Year 6 leavers hoodie - X large
£20

Please note that the hoodies are subject to a minimum order quantity. This means we will only be able to place the order if the minimum number of each item is achieved.

If the minimum order is not met for any item, we will issue a full refund within one month.

Year 6 leavers hoodie - XX large item
Year 6 leavers hoodie - XX large item
Year 6 leavers hoodie - XX large
£20

Please note that the hoodies are subject to a minimum order quantity. This means we will only be able to place the order if the minimum number of each item is achieved.

If the minimum order is not met for any item, we will issue a full refund within one month.

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