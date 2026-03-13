Jeavons Wood Primary School PTA Merchandise

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Please note that the teddies are subject to a minimum order quantity. This means we will only be able to place the order if the minimum number of each item is achieved.
If the minimum order is not met for any item, we will issue a full refund within one month.
No teddy provided so you can dress your own teddy.
Please note that the jumpers are subject to a minimum order quantity. This means we will only be able to place the order if the minimum number of each item is achieved.
If the minimum order is not met for any item, we will issue a full refund within one month.
This is an example of what the tea towel will look like from another school. Each child will be asked to draw themselves with their name underneath, which will be printed onto a cotton tea towel.
Please note that the tea towels are subject to a minimum order quantity. This means we will only be able to place the order if the minimum number of each item is achieved.
If the minimum order is not met for any item, we will issue a full refund within one month.
This is an example of what the tea towel will look like from another school. Each child will be asked to draw themselves with their name underneath, which will be printed onto a cotton tea towel.
Please note that the tea towels are subject to a minimum order quantity. This means we will only be able to place the order if the minimum number of each item is achieved.
If the minimum order is not met for any item, we will issue a full refund within one month.
Please note that the hoodies are subject to a minimum order quantity. This means we will only be able to place the order if the minimum number of each item is achieved.
If the minimum order is not met for any item, we will issue a full refund within one month.
Please note that the hoodies are subject to a minimum order quantity. This means we will only be able to place the order if the minimum number of each item is achieved.
If the minimum order is not met for any item, we will issue a full refund within one month.
Please note that the hoodies are subject to a minimum order quantity. This means we will only be able to place the order if the minimum number of each item is achieved.
If the minimum order is not met for any item, we will issue a full refund within one month.
Please note that the hoodies are subject to a minimum order quantity. This means we will only be able to place the order if the minimum number of each item is achieved.
If the minimum order is not met for any item, we will issue a full refund within one month.
Please note that the hoodies are subject to a minimum order quantity. This means we will only be able to place the order if the minimum number of each item is achieved.
If the minimum order is not met for any item, we will issue a full refund within one month.
£
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