John McCann Foundation Shop

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A premium cotton-poly blend tee featuring our logo on the front and the John McCann Foundation signature on the back.
A soft and durable cotton-poly blend tee for the younger members of our community. Features our logo on the front and the John McCann Foundation signature on the back.
A classic, polished cotton-poly blend polo perfect for smart-casual wear. Features our logo on the front and the John McCann Foundation signature on the back.
The ultimate blend of warmth and community spirit. This hoodie features a cozy brushed fleece interior and is built to last with durable double stitching.
Each piece is finished with our logo on the front and the John McCann Foundation signature on the back.
A cozy, high-quality hoodie designed for comfort and durability. This kid-friendly essential features a brushed effect interior for extra softness, with our logo on the front and the John McCann Foundation signature on the back.
Stay warm in style with this contemporary-fit micro fleece. Featuring a sleek Cadet style collar and a super-soft finish, this fleece is detailed with our logo on the front and the John McCann Foundation signature on the back.
This heavy-blend sweatshirt is designed for a soft feel and reduced pilling, featuring our logo on the front and the John McCann Foundation signature on the back.
The perfect layering piece for extra warmth without the weight. This windproof unisex gilet features a comfortable active fit, detailed with our logo on the front and the John McCann Foundation signature on the back.
Our go-to performance gear for active days and warmer months. Made from lightweight Neoteric fabric, these pieces are designed to wick sweat and dry quickly, keeping you cool while you push toward your goals. Features our logo on the front and the John McCann Foundation signature on the back.
An eco-friendly, durable bag made from 70% recycled cotton and 30% RPET. Perfect for the gym, school, or daily errands, this sustainable choice features high-quality, precision-cut branding.
"To keep your HTV design looking sharp, we recommend hand washing or a cold machine wash and avoiding the tumble dryer!"
We’ve done something really special with John’s wardrobe. We have a limited amount of teddy bears, with hand knit jumpers and hearts using his actual clothing, so each one is a little piece of his story.
They are super limited, totally unique, and once they’re gone, they’re gone!
We’ve done something really special with John’s wardrobe. We have a limited amount of teddy bears, with hand knit jumpers and hearts using his actual clothing, so each one is a little piece of his story.
They are super limited, totally unique, and once they’re gone, they’re gone!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!