McCann Legacy Ltd

Offered by

McCann Legacy Ltd

About this shop

John McCann Foundation Shop

Adult T-shirt
£12

A premium cotton-poly blend tee featuring our logo on the front and the John McCann Foundation signature on the back.

  • Hand-Crafted: Every shirt is hand-embroidered by a dedicated community volunteer.
  • Sizes: Adult XS – 3XL.
  • Design: Front logo + Foundation signature (back).
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Children's T-Shirt
£8

A soft and durable cotton-poly blend tee for the younger members of our community. Features our logo on the front and the John McCann Foundation signature on the back.

  • Hand-Crafted: Each shirt is hand-embroidered by a local volunteer.
  • Fabric: Comfortable, play-ready cotton-poly mix.
  • Sizes: Available in children's ages [e.g., 3–12].
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Adult Polo Shirt
£14

A classic, polished cotton-poly blend polo perfect for smart-casual wear. Features our logo on the front and the John McCann Foundation signature on the back.

  • Hand-Crafted: Every polo is hand-embroidered by a dedicated community volunteer.
  • Fabric: Durable, breathable blend that holds its shape.
  • Sizes: Adult XS – 3XL.
  • Design: Front logo + Foundation signature (back).
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Adult Hoodie
£20

The ultimate blend of warmth and community spirit. This hoodie features a cozy brushed fleece interior and is built to last with durable double stitching.


Each piece is finished with our logo on the front and the John McCann Foundation signature on the back.

  • Hand-Crafted: Every hoodie is hand-embroidered by a local volunteer.
  • Premium Details: Kangaroo pouch, matching drawcord, and shape-retaining Lycra cuffs.
  • Fabric: Durable 50% Cotton / 50% Polyester (280g/m²) using reactive dyes for lasting color.
  • Sizes: Adult XS – 3XL.
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Children's Hoodie
£15

A cozy, high-quality hoodie designed for comfort and durability. This kid-friendly essential features a brushed effect interior for extra softness, with our logo on the front and the John McCann Foundation signature on the back.

  • Hand-Crafted: Every hoodie is hand-embroidered by a dedicated community volunteer.
  • Built to Last: Features twin-needle stitching and a double-fabric hood for play-proof durability.
  • Fabric: 50% Cotton / 50% Polyester reactive dyed blend that stays vibrant.
  • Details: Front pouch pocket and Lycra ribbed cuffs for a snug, warm fit.
  • Sizes: Available in children's ages [3 - 13].
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Adult Zip Fleece
£20

Stay warm in style with this contemporary-fit micro fleece. Featuring a sleek Cadet style collar and a super-soft finish, this fleece is detailed with our logo on the front and the John McCann Foundation signature on the back.

  • Hand-Crafted: Every fleece is hand-embroidered by a dedicated community volunteer.
  • Premium Fabric: 100% Polyester Super Anti-Pill Micro Fleece for a smooth, long-lasting look.
  • Functional Design: Full self-colored zip, elasticated cuffs, and two secure zipped pockets.
  • Sizes: Adult XS – 3XL.
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Adult Sweatshirt
£18

This heavy-blend sweatshirt is designed for a soft feel and reduced pilling, featuring our logo on the front and the John McCann Foundation signature on the back.

  • Hand-Crafted: Every sweatshirt is hand-embroidered by a dedicated community volunteer.
  • Superior Comfort: Made with air-jet spun yarn for a softer feel and an athletic rib-knit collar with spandex for the perfect fit.
  • Built for Durability: Features double-needle stitching throughout for long-lasting wear.
  • Fabric: Heavyweight 50% Cotton / 50% Polyester
  • Sizes: Adult XS – 3XL.
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Adult Gilet
£20

The perfect layering piece for extra warmth without the weight. This windproof unisex gilet features a comfortable active fit, detailed with our logo on the front and the John McCann Foundation signature on the back.

  • Hand-Crafted: Every gilet is hand-embroidered by a dedicated community volunteer.
  • Performance Fabric: 100% Polyester micro fleece with an anti-pill finish to keep it looking new.
  • Functional Design: Full front zip, side pockets, and a soft, high-stretch feel for easy movement.
  • Easy Care: Quick-drying and durable; safe to wash at up to 60°C.
  • Sizes: Adult XS – 3XL.
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Sports vest/T-shirt
£12

Our go-to performance gear for active days and warmer months. Made from lightweight Neoteric fabric, these pieces are designed to wick sweat and dry quickly, keeping you cool while you push toward your goals. Features our logo on the front and the John McCann Foundation signature on the back.

  • Hand-Crafted: Every vest and tee is hand-embroidered by a local community volunteer.
  • Performance Ready: Sporty fit with a curved back hem for unrestricted movement and UPF 30+ UV protection.
  • Fabric: 100% Polyester (140gsm) with inherent wickability to keep you dry.
  • Comfort Details: Self-fabric binding and a lightweight, breathable feel.
  • Sizes: Adult S – 2XL.
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Draw String Bag
£5

An eco-friendly, durable bag made from 70% recycled cotton and 30% RPET. Perfect for the gym, school, or daily errands, this sustainable choice features high-quality, precision-cut branding.

  • Front Design: Features our logo and the John McCann Foundation signature, applied with professional-grade heat transfer vinyl (HTV).
  • Volunteer Made: Every bag is hand-pressed with care by a dedicated community volunteer.
  • Dimensions: 37cm x 41cm (140 gr/m²).
  • Eco-Friendly: A practical, sustainable way to carry your essentials while supporting our mission.


"To keep your HTV design looking sharp, we recommend hand washing or a cold machine wash and avoiding the tumble dryer!"

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Large John McCann Legacy Bear
£15

We’ve done something really special with John’s wardrobe. We have a limited amount of teddy bears, with hand knit jumpers and hearts using his actual clothing, so each one is a little piece of his story.


They are super limited, totally unique, and once they’re gone, they’re gone!

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Small John McCann Legacy Bear
£12

We’ve done something really special with John’s wardrobe. We have a limited amount of teddy bears, with hand knit jumpers and hearts using his actual clothing, so each one is a little piece of his story.


They are super limited, totally unique, and once they’re gone, they’re gone!

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!