Johnny Carroll Pell's T-Shirt Auction for Amaze

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Starting bid
Size XXL, 100% cotton Fruit of the Loom white t-shirt.
Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.
Starting bid
Size L, 100% cotton Fruit of the Loom white t-shirt.
Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.
Starting bid
Size XL, 100% cotton Fruit of the Loom white t-shirt.
Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.
Starting bid
Sweatshirt size 2XL by Uneek. 50% cotton 50% polyester, dark green.
Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.
Starting bid
Size XXL, 100% cotton Fruit of the Loom white t-shirt.
Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.
Starting bid
Men's black button long sleeved shirt, (design painted on back). Size regular fit, 17 1/2, George.
Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.
Starting bid
Size XXL100% cotton Fruit of the Loom white t-shirt.
Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.
Starting bid
Tote bag, cream coloured, croc on one side, plain on the other.
Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.
Starting bid
Size L, 100% cotton Fruit of the Loom white t-shirt.
Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.
Starting bid
Size XL, 100% cotton Fruit of the Loom white t-shirt.
Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.
Starting bid
Size XL, 100% cotton Fruit of the Loom white t-shirt.
Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.
Starting bid
Size XXL, 100% cotton Fruit of the Loom white t-shirt.
Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.
Starting bid
Size XXL, 100% cotton Fruit of the Loom white t-shirt.
Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.
Starting bid
Size XXL, 100% cotton Fruit of the Loom white t-shirt.
Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.
Starting bid
Size L, 100% cotton Fruit of the Loom white t-shirt.
Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.
Starting bid
Size XXL, 100% cotton Fruit of the Loom white t-shirt.
Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.
Starting bid
Size XXL, 100% cotton Fruit of the Loom white t-shirt.
Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.
Starting bid
Size XXL, 100% cotton Fruit of the Loom white t-shirt.
Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.
Starting bid
V neck t-shirt, size 2XL, 100% cotton Donnay white t-shirt.
Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.
Starting bid
Size M, 100% cotton Fruit of the Loom white t-shirt.
Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.
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