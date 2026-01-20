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Amaze

Hosted by

Amaze

About this event

Sales closed

Johnny Carroll Pell's T-Shirt Auction for Amaze

Pick-up location

113 Queens Rd, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN1 3XG, UK

BAGUETTE MAN item
BAGUETTE MAN item
BAGUETTE MAN
£20

Starting bid

Size XXL, 100% cotton Fruit of the Loom white t-shirt.


Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.

BERET MAN item
BERET MAN item
BERET MAN
£20

Starting bid

Size L, 100% cotton Fruit of the Loom white t-shirt.


Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.

BIG HANDS item
BIG HANDS item
BIG HANDS
£20

Starting bid

Size XL, 100% cotton Fruit of the Loom white t-shirt.


Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.

BIG MOUTH STRIKES AGAIN item
BIG MOUTH STRIKES AGAIN item
BIG MOUTH STRIKES AGAIN
£20

Starting bid

Sweatshirt size 2XL by Uneek. 50% cotton 50% polyester, dark green.


Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.

BUTTERFLY HAT item
BUTTERFLY HAT item
BUTTERFLY HAT item
BUTTERFLY HAT
£20

Starting bid

Size XXL, 100% cotton Fruit of the Loom white t-shirt.


Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.

CANDY FLOSS HAIR item
CANDY FLOSS HAIR item
CANDY FLOSS HAIR
£20

Starting bid

Men's black button long sleeved shirt, (design painted on back). Size regular fit, 17 1/2, George.


Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.

CHIN-UP DALI item
CHIN-UP DALI item
CHIN-UP DALI
£20

Starting bid

Size XXL100% cotton Fruit of the Loom white t-shirt.


Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.

CROCODILE BAG item
CROCODILE BAG item
CROCODILE BAG
£10

Starting bid

Tote bag, cream coloured, croc on one side, plain on the other.


Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.

FANGS item
FANGS item
FANGS
£20

Starting bid

Size L, 100% cotton Fruit of the Loom white t-shirt.


Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.

FRANCE item
FRANCE item
FRANCE
£20

Starting bid

Size XL, 100% cotton Fruit of the Loom white t-shirt.


Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.

FRIDA WITH BUTTERFLY item
FRIDA WITH BUTTERFLY item
FRIDA WITH BUTTERFLY
£20

Starting bid

Size XL, 100% cotton Fruit of the Loom white t-shirt.


Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.

FRIDA WITH BIRD item
FRIDA WITH BIRD item
FRIDA WITH BIRD
£20

Starting bid

Size XXL, 100% cotton Fruit of the Loom white t-shirt.


Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.

FRIDA WITH MONKEY item
FRIDA WITH MONKEY item
FRIDA WITH MONKEY item
FRIDA WITH MONKEY
£20

Starting bid

Size XXL, 100% cotton Fruit of the Loom white t-shirt.


Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.

FRIENDS item
FRIENDS item
FRIENDS
£20

Starting bid

Size XXL, 100% cotton Fruit of the Loom white t-shirt.


Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.

GOATEE BEARD PINK HAND item
GOATEE BEARD PINK HAND item
GOATEE BEARD PINK HAND
£20

Starting bid

Size L, 100% cotton Fruit of the Loom white t-shirt.


Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.

HANDS OUT item
HANDS OUT item
HANDS OUT
£20

Starting bid

Size XXL, 100% cotton Fruit of the Loom white t-shirt.


Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.

KELLY item
KELLY item
KELLY
£20

Starting bid

Size XXL, 100% cotton Fruit of the Loom white t-shirt.


Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.

MANICURED OWL item
MANICURED OWL item
MANICURED OWL
£20

Starting bid

Size XXL, 100% cotton Fruit of the Loom white t-shirt.


Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.

PIG MAN item
PIG MAN item
PIG MAN
£20

Starting bid

V neck t-shirt, size 2XL, 100% cotton Donnay white t-shirt.


Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.

SALVADOR RAINBOW item
SALVADOR RAINBOW item
SALVADOR RAINBOW
£20

Starting bid

Size M, 100% cotton Fruit of the Loom white t-shirt.


Please note: each item is hand painted with fabric paint by the artist and has been ironed and sealed, however due to the nature of the paint technique, the design may fade after washing over time and items may also have marks, paint splats or imperfections.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!