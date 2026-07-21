Join Disabled Workers Union

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
You can set Zeffy fee to 0% at checkout, so that 100% of your subscription goes to DWU
Renews monthly
You can set Zeffy fee to 0% at checkout, so that 100% of your subscription goes to DWU
Renews monthly
Non-disabled member have full voting rights when the membership is more than 50% disabled members. Minimum £15 per month. You can set Zeffy fee to 0% at checkout, so that 100% of your subscription goes to DWU
Renews monthly
You can set Zeffy fee to 0% at checkout, so that 100% of your subscription goes to DWU
Renews monthly
Regular donations from allies mean we can support more disabled workers facing discrimination and exclusion. You can set Zeffy fee to 0% at checkout, so that 100% of your subscription goes to DWU
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!