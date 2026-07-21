Four people, one in a wheelchair, gather around a table in a brightly lit room with a folding screen in the background.
Disabled Workers Union

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Disabled Workers Union

About the memberships

Join Disabled Workers Union

Disabled Member - Full-time Work
£15

Renews monthly

You can set Zeffy fee to 0% at checkout, so that 100% of your subscription goes to DWU

Disabled Member - Part-time Work
£7

Renews monthly

You can set Zeffy fee to 0% at checkout, so that 100% of your subscription goes to DWU

Non-disabled Member
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Non-disabled member have full voting rights when the membership is more than 50% disabled members. Minimum £15 per month. You can set Zeffy fee to 0% at checkout, so that 100% of your subscription goes to DWU

Disabled Person - Not working
£5

Renews monthly

You can set Zeffy fee to 0% at checkout, so that 100% of your subscription goes to DWU

Non-voting Ally
£25

Renews monthly

Regular donations from allies mean we can support more disabled workers facing discrimination and exclusion. You can set Zeffy fee to 0% at checkout, so that 100% of your subscription goes to DWU

Add a donation for Disabled Workers Union

£

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