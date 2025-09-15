Membership

Adult
£20

For a single adult under 60 years of age.


Please note that memberships bought before Jan 1st will remain valid for the entire following year.

Senior
£17

For a single adult over 60 years of age.


Please note that memberships bought before Jan 1st will remain valid for the entire following year.

Family
£27

For members of the same family living at the same address.


Please note that memberships bought before Jan 1st will remain valid for the entire following year.

Life
£500

For a single adult under 60 years of age.




Life (over 60)
£375

For a single adult over 60 years of age.



Voluntary groups
£27

Please note that memberships bought before Jan 1st will remain valid for the entire following year.

Small business
£50

Please note that memberships bought before Jan 1st will remain valid for the entire following year.

Large Business
£100

Please note that memberships bought before Jan 1st will remain valid for the entire following year.

