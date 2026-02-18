EmbraceAbility

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EmbraceAbility

About this raffle

Joy Unlocked Raffle 2026

One Ticket of Joy
£5

🎟️ What could you win?

2 x YoYo Yard sauna tickets – Sweat out your stress
🍕 Fatto Mano pizza voucher – Carbs, joy, and possibly no sharing.
💆 1-hour massage voucher – Because you deserve to lie down and do absolutely nothing.
🎭 4 x Komedia Comedy Club tickets – More laughter, more good nights out.
2 coffees from Spro – Caffeine = community building fuel.
🥖 A basket of baked goods & condiments – Bread, jams, treats… peak cosy energy.
🎓 Otio Academy voucher worth up to £1,000 – The big one.

Bundle of Joy (5 tickets)
£10

🎟️ What could you win?

2 x YoYo Yard sauna tickets – Sweat out your stress
🍕 Fatto Mano pizza voucher – Carbs, joy, and possibly no sharing.
💆 1-hour massage voucher – Because you deserve to lie down and do absolutely nothing.
🎭 4 x Komedia Comedy Club tickets – More laughter, more good nights out.
2 coffees from Spro – Caffeine = community building fuel.
🥖 A basket of baked goods & condiments – Bread, jams, treats… peak cosy energy.
🎓 Otio Academy voucher worth up to £1,000 – The big one.

Big Joy Energy (15 Tickets)
£40

🎟️ What could you win?

2 x YoYo Yard sauna tickets – Sweat out your stress
🍕 Fatto Mano pizza voucher – Carbs, joy, and possibly no sharing.
💆 1-hour massage voucher – Because you deserve to lie down and do absolutely nothing.
🎭 4 x Komedia Comedy Club tickets – More laughter, more good nights out.
2 coffees from Spro – Caffeine = community building fuel.
🥖 A basket of baked goods & condiments – Bread, jams, treats… peak cosy energy.
🎓 Otio Academy voucher worth up to £1,000 – The big one.

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