Joyful Composting

This price reflects the true cost for this workshop. We are grateful for anyone who is able, and chooses to pay this price as it enables us to continue this work.





We use a tiered ticket system because we want our workshops to be welcoming to a wide mix of people in our community. We set aside a small number of subsidised places, funded by our organisation, as part of our commitment to making learning accessible. This ticket accurately reflects the real costs of running this session.



