Joyful Composting

We use a tiered ticket system because we want our workshops to be welcoming to a wide mix of people in our community. We set aside a small number of subsidised places, funded by our organisation, as part of our commitment to making learning accessible. The other tiers simply reflect the real costs of running high‑quality, hands‑on sessions. Please choose the option that feels right for you.





This ticket will enable us to grow this work, and develop more educational sessions locally. Many thanks for your support.