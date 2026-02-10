Friends of Heathfield School’s Partnership

Offered by

Friends of Heathfield School’s Partnership

About this shop

Juniors Pre-loved Uniform

LOGO Fleece 9-10 years item
LOGO Fleece 9-10 years
£5

Purple school fleece with logo.

Size 9-10 years.

LOGO Jumper 7-8 years item
LOGO Jumper 7-8 years
£2

School jumper with logo.

Size 7-8 years.

LOGO Jumper 9-10 years item
LOGO Jumper 9-10 years
£2

School jumper with logo.

Size 9-10 years.

LOGO Jumper 11-12 years item
LOGO Jumper 11-12 years
£2

School jumper with logo.

Size 11-12 years.

LOGO Jumper 13 years item
LOGO Jumper 13 years
£2

School jumper with logo.

Size 13 years.

LOGO Jumper Medium item
LOGO Jumper Medium
£2

School jumper with logo.

Size medium.

LOGO Cardigan 9-10 years item
LOGO Cardigan 9-10 years
£2

School cardigan with logo. Size 9-10 years.

LOGO Cardigan 11-12 years item
LOGO Cardigan 11-12 years
£2

School cardigan with logo. Size 11-12 years.

LOGO Cardigan 13 years item
LOGO Cardigan 13 years
£2

School cardigan with logo. Size 13 years.

LOGO Purple Polo 7-8 years item
LOGO Purple Polo 7-8 years
£1

Short sleeved purple polo shirt with school logo.

7-8 years.

LOGO Purple Polo 9-10 years item
LOGO Purple Polo 9-10 years
£1.50

Short sleeved purple polo shirt with school logo. Size 9-10 years.

LOGO Purple Polo 11-12 years item
LOGO Purple Polo 11-12 years
£1

Short sleeved purple polo shirt with school logo 11-12 years.

LOGO Purple Polo 13 years item
LOGO Purple Polo 13 years
£1

Short sleeved purple polo shirt with school logo 13 years.

LOGO Purple Polo 14-15 years UNISEX item
LOGO Purple Polo 14-15 years UNISEX
£1

Short sleeved purple polo shirt with school logo 14-15 years.

LOGO White Polo 9-10 years UNISEX item
LOGO White Polo 9-10 years UNISEX
£1

Short sleeved white polo shirt with school logo. 9-10 years.

LOGO White Polo 11-12 years UNISEX item
LOGO White Polo 11-12 years UNISEX
£1

Short sleeved white polo shirt with school logo. 11-12 years.

LOGO White Polo 13 years UNISEX item
LOGO White Polo 13 years UNISEX
£1

Short sleeved white polo shirt with school logo. 13 years.

LOGO Cap 8 years + item
LOGO Cap 8 years +
£1

School baseball cap with logo.
Size 55-59. 8 years plus.

LOGO Rucksack item
LOGO Rucksack
£1

School ruck sack with logo.

LOGO PE Drawstring bag item
LOGO PE Drawstring bag
£1

School PE drawstring bag with logo.

LOGO PE T-shirt EMERALD 7-8 years item
LOGO PE T-shirt EMERALD 7-8 years
£1

School PE T-shirt in emerald green size 7-8 years with logo.

LOGO PE T-shirt ROYAL 11-13 years item
LOGO PE T-shirt ROYAL 11-13 years
£1

School PE T-shirt in royal blue size 11-13 years with logo.

LOGO PE T-shirt SUNFLOWER 9-10 years item
LOGO PE T-shirt SUNFLOWER 9-10 years
£1

School PE T-shirt in sunflower yellow size 9-10 years with logo.

LOGO PE T-shirt SUNFLOWER 11-13 years item
LOGO PE T-shirt SUNFLOWER 11-13 years
£1

School PE T-shirt in sunflower yellow size 11-13 years with logo.

LOGO Gymnastics Shorts 7-8 years item
LOGO Gymnastics Shorts 7-8 years
£1

Black gymnastics shorts size 7-8 years with logo.

LOGO Blue Polo 11-12 years item
LOGO Blue Polo 11-12 years
£1

Blue polo shirt 11-12 years with logo.

LOGO Yellow Polo Small item
LOGO Yellow Polo Small
£1

Yellow polo shirt size small with logo.

Gingham Dresses 8-9 years x 2 item
Gingham Dresses 8-9 years x 2
£1

2 x gingham dresses in size 8-9 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

Gingham Dresses 9-10 years x 2 item
Gingham Dresses 9-10 years x 2
£1

2 x gingham dresses in size 9-10 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

Gingham Dresses 12-13 years x 2 item
Gingham Dresses 12-13 years x 2
£1

2 x gingham dresses in size 12-13 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

Gingham Dresses 13-14 years x 2 item
Gingham Dresses 13-14 years x 2
£1

2 x gingham dresses in size 13 -14 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

GREY Shorts 8-9 years x 2 item
GREY Shorts 8-9 years x 2
£1

2 x Grey shorts in size 8-9 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

GREY Shorts 9-10 years x 2 item
GREY Shorts 9-10 years x 2
£1

2 x Grey shorts in size 9 - 10 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

GREY Shorts 10-11 years x 2 item
GREY Shorts 10-11 years x 2
£1

2 x Grey shorts in size 10-11 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

GREY Shorts 12-13 years x 2 item
GREY Shorts 12-13 years x 2
£1

2 x Grey shorts in size 12-13 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

GREY Shorts 13 -14 years x 2 item
GREY Shorts 13 -14 years x 2
£1

2 x Grey shorts in size 13-14 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

GREY Pinafores 8-9 years x 2 item
GREY Pinafores 8-9 years x 2
£1

2 x grey pinafores size 8 - 9 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

GREY Pinafores 9 -10 years x 2 item
GREY Pinafores 9 -10 years x 2
£1

2 x grey pinafores size 9 -10 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

GREY Pinafores 10-11 years x 3 item
GREY Pinafores 10-11 years x 3
£1.50

3 x grey pinafores size 10-11 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

BLACK Pinafores 12-13 years x 2 item
BLACK Pinafores 12-13 years x 2
£1

2 x black pinafores size 12-13 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

GREY Skirts 8-9 years x 2 item
GREY Skirts 8-9 years x 2
£1

2 x grey skirts size 8-9 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

GREY Skirts 10-11 years x 2 item
GREY Skirts 10-11 years x 2
£1

2 x grey skirts in size 10--11 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

BLACK Skirts 9-10 years x 2 item
BLACK Skirts 9-10 years x 2
£1

2 x black skirts in size 9-10 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

BLACK Skirts 10-11 years x 2 item
BLACK Skirts 10-11 years x 2
£1

2 x black skirts in sizes 10-11 and 11 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

GREY Trousers 8-9 years GIRLS x 2 item
GREY Trousers 8-9 years GIRLS x 2
£1

2 x pairs of girls grey trousers in size 8-9 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

GREY Trousers 9-10 years GIRLS x 2 item
GREY Trousers 9-10 years GIRLS x 2
£1

2 x pairs of girls grey trousers in size 9-10 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

GREY Trousers 10 -11 years GIRLS x 2 item
GREY Trousers 10 -11 years GIRLS x 2
£1

2 x pairs of girls grey trousers in size 10-11 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

GREY Trousers 12-13 years GIRLS x 2 item
GREY Trousers 12-13 years GIRLS x 2
£1

2 x pairs of girls grey trousers in size 12-13 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

BLACK Trousers 8-9 years GIRLS x 2 item
BLACK Trousers 8-9 years GIRLS x 2
£1

2 x pairs of girls black trousers in size 8-9 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

BLACK Trousers 14 -15 years GIRLS x 2 item
BLACK Trousers 14 -15 years GIRLS x 2
£1

2 x black pairs of girls trousers in size 14-15 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

GREY Trousers 8-9 years BOYS x 2 item
GREY Trousers 8-9 years BOYS x 2
£1

2 pairs of boys grey trousers. Size 8-9 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

GREY Trousers 9-10 years BOYS x 2 item
GREY Trousers 9-10 years BOYS x 2
£1

2 pairs of boys grey trousers. Size 9-10 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

GREY Trousers 10 -11 years BOYS x 2 item
GREY Trousers 10 -11 years BOYS x 2
£1

2 pairs of boys grey trousers. Size 10-11 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

GREY Trousers 11 -12 years BOYS x 2 item
GREY Trousers 11 -12 years BOYS x 2
£1

2 x grey pairs of boys trousers. Size 11-12 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

GREY Trousers 12-13 years BOYS x 2 item
GREY Trousers 12-13 years BOYS x 2
£1

2 x grey pairs of boys trousers. Size 12-13 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

GREY Trousers 13-14 years BOYS x2 item
GREY Trousers 13-14 years BOYS x2
£1

2 x grey pair of boys trousers. Size 13-14 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

GREY Trousers 14-15 years BOYS x2 item
GREY Trousers 14-15 years BOYS x2
£1

2 x grey pair of boys trousers. Size 14-15 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

GREY Trousers 15-16 years BOYS x2 item
GREY Trousers 15-16 years BOYS x2
£1

2 x grey pair of boys trousers. Size 15-16 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

GREY Trousers 16-17 years BOYS x2 item
GREY Trousers 16-17 years BOYS x2
£1

2 x grey pair of boys trousers. Size 16-17 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

BLACK Trousers 9-10 years BOYS x 2 item
BLACK Trousers 9-10 years BOYS x 2
£1

2 pairs of boys black trousers. Size 9-10 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

BLACK Trousers 12 -13 years BOYS x 2 item
BLACK Trousers 12 -13 years BOYS x 2
£1

2 x black pairs of boys trousers. Size 12-13 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

BLACK Trousers W26L L30 BOYS x 2 item
BLACK Trousers W26L L30 BOYS x 2
£1

2 x black pairs of boys trousers. Size W26L L30. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

NON LOGO Purple Polo 8-9 years x 2 UNISEX item
NON LOGO Purple Polo 8-9 years x 2 UNISEX
£1

2 purple polo shirts (without logo) size 8-9 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

NON LOGO Purple Polo 9-10 years x 2 UNISEX item
NON LOGO Purple Polo 9-10 years x 2 UNISEX
£1

2 purple polo shirts (without logo). Size 9-10 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

NON LOGO Purple Polo 10-11 years x 2 UNISEX item
NON LOGO Purple Polo 10-11 years x 2 UNISEX
£1

2 purple polo shirts (without logo). Size 10-11 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

NON LOGO Purple Polo 11-12 years x 2 UNISEX item
NON LOGO Purple Polo 11-12 years x 2 UNISEX
£1

2 purple polo shirts (without logo). Size 11-12 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

NON LOGO Purple Polo 12-13 years x 2 UNISEX item
NON LOGO Purple Polo 12-13 years x 2 UNISEX
£1

2 purple polo shirts (without logo). Size 12-13 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

NON LOGO Purple Polo 8-9 years GIRLS x 2 item
NON LOGO Purple Polo 8-9 years GIRLS x 2
£1

2 purple girls polo shirts (without logo) and scalloped collar. Size 8-9 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

NON LOGO Purple Polo 9-10 years x 2 GIRLS item
NON LOGO Purple Polo 9-10 years x 2 GIRLS
£1

2 purple girls polo shirts (without logo) and scalloped collar. Size 9-10 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

NON LOGO Purple Polo 11-12 years x 2 GIRLS item
NON LOGO Purple Polo 11-12 years x 2 GIRLS
£1

2 purple girls polo shirts (without logo) and scalloped collar. Size 11-12years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

NON LOGO White Polo 8-9 years GIRLS x 2 item
NON LOGO White Polo 8-9 years GIRLS x 2
£1

2 white girls polo shirts (without logo) and scalloped collar. Size 8-9 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

NON LOGO White Polo Long Sleeved 8-9 years GIRLS x 2 item
NON LOGO White Polo Long Sleeved 8-9 years GIRLS x 2
£1

2 x white girls long sleeved polo shirts (without logo) and scalloped collar. Size 8-9 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

White Long Sleeve Shirt 12-13 years x 2 item
White Long Sleeve Shirt 12-13 years x 2
£1

2 x white long sleeve shirts Size 12-13 years. The style of the item may be different from the image used.

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