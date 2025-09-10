“Just One More Round” by The Wynn Trust & House Of Health.

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Hever, How Green, Edenbridge TN8 7NP, UK
### Full Endurance Ultra Description
Embark on the *Just One More Round* 12-hour Ultra-Endurance Challenge at House of Health, Hever! Starting at 9:00 AM on Saturday, December 6, 2025, tackle a 5 km run around Hever, 1 km row, and 2 km bike per round (8 km total). Complete up to 12 rounds, plus a bonus 5 km run, to hit 101 km! Wave starts every 15-20 mins (20 spots) ensure access to 5 rowers and 5 bikes. Hourly starts – miss one, you’re out! Enjoy hydration, nutrition, and medical support while supporting The Wynn Trust. Sign up by November 25, 2025.
### Just Run Tickets Description
Join the *Just One More Round* 12-hour Running Challenge at House of Health, Hever! Starting at 9:00 AM on Saturday, December 6, 2025, run a scenic 5 km loop around Hever every hour, aiming for up to 53 km (13 runs). 50 place cap – open to all runners! Hourly starts let you pace your way, with hydration, nutrition. Support The Wynn Trust’s mission while enjoying a flexible, unlimited-entry event. Sign up by November 25, 2025,
If you open a just giving fundraising page for us and pledge to raise £100 or more, FREE T-SHIRT.
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