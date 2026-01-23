Claudia Caolin Dance & Entertainment

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Claudia Caolin Dance & Entertainment

About this event

JustLive'26

Withy Gardens camp site

Higher Keigwin Farm, Morvah, Pendeen, TR19 7TS, UK

Pay what you can
Pay what you can

This adult ticket type is for people who really feel the financial strain of life.

Standard
£90

This adult ticket type is our very pocket friendly idea of a happy-go-lucky JustLiveCamp rate

Give Back
£120

This adult ticket type is for the generous souls who know they are blessed and want to spread the joy. Bless their kind hearts!

Children 16 and Under
£10

For children 16 years old and under. But children under 10 are free.

Add a donation for Claudia Caolin Dance & Entertainment

£

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