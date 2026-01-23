JustLive'26

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About this event
Higher Keigwin Farm, Morvah, Pendeen, TR19 7TS, UK
This adult ticket type is for people who really feel the financial strain of life.
This adult ticket type is our very pocket friendly idea of a happy-go-lucky JustLiveCamp rate
This adult ticket type is for the generous souls who know they are blessed and want to spread the joy. Bless their kind hearts!
For children 16 years old and under. But children under 10 are free.
£
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