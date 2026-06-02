K2 Foundation's Silent Auction

Looking for the perfect gift or a memorable treat for yourself? This fantastic auction item offers:





A £150 Red Letter Day voucher – giving you access to an incredible range of unforgettable experiences.

From indulgent spa days and fine dining to thrilling adventures and unique getaways, the choice is yours! Whether you’re seeking relaxation or excitement, there’s something to suit every taste.

Flexible, fun, and packed with possibilities,this is your chance to create lasting memories.





Bid now and turn £150 into an experience you’ll never forget!





(Expires 30th April 2027)