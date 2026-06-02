K2 Foundation's Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Looking for the perfect gift or a memorable treat for yourself? This fantastic auction item offers:
A £150 Red Letter Day voucher – giving you access to an incredible range of unforgettable experiences.
From indulgent spa days and fine dining to thrilling adventures and unique getaways, the choice is yours! Whether you’re seeking relaxation or excitement, there’s something to suit every taste.
Flexible, fun, and packed with possibilities,this is your chance to create lasting memories.
Bid now and turn £150 into an experience you’ll never forget!
(Expires 30th April 2027)
Starting bid
Unlock a world of opportunity with this fantastic learning experience! This premium auction lot includes:
1-year access to Learnlight’s digital language platform - Choose from English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, or Portuguese
Perfect for beginners or those looking to sharpen their skills, this immersive programme offers far more than just standard lessons:
Conversations (Included at no extra cost!)
Join trainer-led, small group virtual sessions focused on real-life topics. These dynamic classes run alongside your weekly lessons and are designed to boost fluency, listening skills, and confidence, without using up your lesson allowance.
Fluency Lab (AI-powered learning)
Practise speaking with an AI trainer in guided conversations across a variety of topics. Receive real-time feedback on your fluency, speed, and hesitation, helping you build confidence and progress faster, at your own pace.
Whether for personal growth, travel, or professional development, this is your chance to invest in a skill that lasts a lifetime.
Bid now and start your language journey today!
Starting bid
At My Bio in Wiltshire or at the K2 Guildford Office
Discover What Your Body Is Trying to Tell You — Naturally.
When your body is out of balance, it speaks through symptoms such as fatigue, digestive discomfort, skin issues, headaches, and more. The challenge is understanding what those signals mean.
That’s where My Bio comes in.
Using the advanced MORA NOVA Bioresonance Device, My Bio offers a gentle, non-invasive way to explore potential allergies and intolerances. Every cell in your body emits subtle electromagnetic signals—our system reads these signals to identify imbalances and sensitivities that may be affecting your well-being.
During your initial session, we assess your body’s responses to various food items, environmental factors, and other potential stressors. The result is a personalised insight into what your body is reacting to—helping you make informed choices about your diet and lifestyle. In your review session, we will retest and make further recommendations.
Listen to your body. Understand your triggers. Take control of your well-being—with My Bio.
NB Bioresonance is not suitable for those who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or have a pacemaker.
Starting bid
Unlock a world of opportunity with this fantastic learning experience! This premium auction lot includes:
1-year access to Learnlight’s digital language platform - Choose from English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, or Portuguese
Perfect for beginners or those looking to sharpen their skills, this immersive programme offers far more than just standard lessons:
Conversations (Included at no extra cost!)
Join trainer-led, small group virtual sessions focused on real-life topics. These dynamic classes run alongside your weekly lessons and are designed to boost fluency, listening skills, and confidence, without using up your lesson allowance.
Fluency Lab (AI-powered learning)
Practise speaking with an AI trainer in guided conversations across a variety of topics. Receive real-time feedback on your fluency, speed, and hesitation, helping you build confidence and progress faster, at your own pace.
Whether for personal growth, travel, or professional development, this is your chance to invest in a skill that lasts a lifetime.
Bid now and start your language journey today!
Starting bid
Indulge in an exceptional dining experience in the heart of London with this truly special auction prize:
A six-course gourmet meal for two at the renowned Marco Pierre White London Steakhouse Co - Includes a signature cocktail each to start your evening in style
Savour expertly crafted dishes in an elegant setting, inspired by one of the UK’s most celebrated chefs. Whether you’re marking a special occasion or simply treating yourselves, this promises an evening of pure indulgence.
Valid until 15th May 2027 – plenty of time to plan the perfect night out!
A luxurious culinary experience not to be missed bid now and dine in style!
Starting bid
Capture something truly special with a one-of-a-kind, hand-drawn portrait by K2's very own Annie. Whether it’s your baby, a cherished family member, or person close to your heart, Annie will bring your vision to life with warmth, creativity, and personal detail.
Each portrait is uniquely crafted, making it a meaningful keepsake or a thoughtful, unforgettable gift. Annie’s artistic style beautifully captures personality and emotion, turning your favourite moments into lasting works of art.
Starting bid
Indulge in the perfect day out with this luxurious experience at the Harbour Hotel in Guildford. This exclusive package includes £300 to spend on shopping, and a delightful afternoon tea for two in the elegant surroundings of the Harbour Hotel.
Relax and unwind with a selection of delicious treats, freshly prepared sandwiches, and indulgent cakes—paired perfectly with your choice of teas. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself, this experience promises style, comfort, and a touch of luxury.
To make your day even easier, enjoy the added bonus of complimentary parking at the office (employees only), ensuring a smooth and stress-free visit.
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone special) to the ultimate relaxing getaway with this indulgent auction experience:
One-night stay for two with bed & breakfast at the elegant Macdonald Berystede Hotel & Spa in Ascot plus £250 to spend on spa treatments, food, drinks, or however you choose to enjoy it!
Unwind in luxurious surroundings, make full use of the spa facilities, and enjoy a restful night followed by a delicious breakfast. Whether it’s pure relaxation or a little indulgence, your experience is entirely your own.
Valid until November 2026
Exclusions apply: Not valid during Royal Ascot or the Farnborough Air Show
A perfect escape to recharge and indulge, bid now and experience total relaxation!
Starting bid
FREE parking for the rest of the year every time you visit Guildford (Employees only)
Whether you're heading in for meetings, shopping, or a bite to eat, enjoy the convenience and savings of guaranteed parking—every single time.
Important: This perk is strictly for you and cannot be shared with colleagues or your team.
Starting bid
Tee up an unforgetta
ble day on one of the South’s finest courses! This sought-after auction prize includes:
A 4-ball golf experience at the stunning Ferndown 18-hole Championship Course
Immaculate fairways, top-tier greens, and a true test for golfers of all abilities
Enjoy a premium golfing experience with friends, colleagues, or clients at this prestigious venue
Visitor play times (subject to availability):
Whether you’re chasing birdies or just soaking up the scenery, this is the perfect opportunity to play, relax, and compete in style
(Valid until end September 2026)
Starting bid
Add a touch of timeless British luxury to your day with this exquisite auction prize:
Fortnum & Mason “Fieldbar” Drinks Box
Styled in their iconic Eau De Nil colour, this beautifully crafted drinks box is both elegant and practical, perfect for picnics, days out, or at-home celebrations.
Includes 2 bottles of champagne
Pop the cork and celebrate in style, wherever you choose to enjoy it!
Whether you’re planning a summer picnic, a special occasion, or simply love a touch of indulgence, this is a truly standout prize.
Sophisticated, stylish, and ready for celebration—bid now and elevate your entertaining!
Starting bid
Ready to strike a chord and elevate your musical skills? This fantastic auction prize includes:
6 x 1-hour guitar lessons with K2’s very own Gavin Carruthers
Choose between in-person sessions or online learning, whatever suits your style and schedule.
Whether you’re a complete beginner or looking to fine-tune your technique, Gavin’s expert guidance will help you build confidence, improve your skills, and most importantly, have fun with music!
A brilliant opportunity to learn from a talented musician in a personalised setting
Bid now and start your guitar journey!
Starting bid
£500 Dining Experience at The River Café, London 🍝✨
Experience one of London’s most iconic and celebrated restaurants with this exceptional £500 dining voucher for The River Café a destination renowned for its outstanding Italian cuisine and stunning riverside setting.
Set on the banks of the Thames, The River Café offers a truly unforgettable dining experience, combining seasonal, high-quality ingredients with simple yet exquisite Italian flavours. From fresh seafood to handmade pasta and indulgent desserts, every dish is crafted to perfection in this Michelin-starred restaurant.
Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to something extraordinary, this is your chance to enjoy an unforgettable meal in one of London’s most sought-after dining spots.
Address: The River Café, Thames Wharf, Rainville Road, Hammersmith, London, W6 9HA
Website: https://www.rivercafe.co.uk
Starting bid
10 Private Piano Lessons with Aleks Belchev’s Talented Mum
Unlock your musical potential with this fantastic bundle of 10 one-hour piano lessons, available either in person or online perfect for beginners or those looking to refine their skills.
Kindly donated by Aleks Belchev’s wonderful mum, these lessons offer expert guidance in a supportive and enjoyable environment. Whether you’re learning your very first notes or aiming to improve technique and confidence, each session will be tailored to your level and goals.
What you’ll get:
Perfect for:
Starting bid
Don’t miss your chance to soak up the electric atmosphere of Premier League football with this fantastic prize:
2 x Fulham FC tickets to a fixture of your choice
Experience the action live at the iconic Craven Cottage
Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just love the buzz of live football, this is the perfect opportunity to enjoy world-class sport in a historic setting.
Flexible – choose a game that suits you (subject to availability)
Bid now for an unforgettable day at the football!
Starting bid
Step into the world of one of tennis’s most prestigious tournaments with this fantastic opportunity:
Wimbledon Grounds Pass 30th June 2026 – your ticket to soak up the magic of The Championships
Enjoy full access to the vibrant Wimbledon grounds and experience the tournament like a true fan:
Outer Court Action
Get up close to the play on Courts 3–18, with unreserved seating and standing areas. Watch multiple matches throughout the day and move between courts at your leisure.
The Hill Experience
Relax on the famous grassy Hill (formerly Murray Mound) and watch top matches live on the big screen—perfect for a classic Wimbledon picnic atmosphere.
Practice Courts Access
See the world’s best players warming up and preparing for their matches—an incredible behind-the-scenes experience.
Chance for Show Court Upgrades
If you’re in early, you may have the opportunity to purchase discounted resale tickets for Centre Court or No.1 Court later in the day (subject to availability).
The Full Wimbledon Experience
Enjoy access to the iconic food outlets, bars, and buzzing atmosphere throughout the grounds.
A brilliant way to experience Wimbledon up close—bid now and be part of the action!
Starting bid
Kickstart your fitness journey or take your training to the next level with this fantastic prize:
3 x 1-hour Personal Training sessions
Delivered by a professional trainer (Vicki's Other half) at your choice of location:
Whether you're aiming to build strength, improve fitness, boost confidence, or simply get moving, these tailored sessions will be designed around your goals and ability level.
Perfect for beginners or seasoned gym-goers looking for expert guidance and motivation
Bid now and invest in a stronger, healthier you
Starting bid
Treat yourself to an unforgettable getaway in the capital with this incredible all-in-one prize:
Theatre tickets (up to £200 value)
Choose a show that suits your taste—whether it’s a dazzling West End musical or a gripping stage production
Dinner for Two with Wine at Lita, London
Indulge in an exceptional dining experience for 2 at Lita with one bottle of wine.
Lita is a Michelin-starred Mediterranean restaurant in Marylebone, London Known for its vibrant atmosphere, beautifully crafted dishes, and impeccable service, Lita offers a menu that blends creativity with bold flavours—making it the perfect setting for a memorable evening in the city.
Overnight stay in serviced accommodation
Relax and unwind with a comfortable and convenient overnight stay, courtesy of our serviced accommodation partner
From curtain call to cocktails to a restful night’s sleep, this is the ultimate London escape—perfect for celebrating, gifting, or simply indulging in a little luxury
Bid now for a truly memorable city break!
Starting bid
Escape, explore, and indulge with this incredible travel experience:
Quality serviced accommodation
Stay in comfort and style, courtesy of one of our generous accommodation providers (subject to availability)
3 nights in 1-bedroom, serviced accommodation
Choose from a wide range of stunning European destinations—perfect for a romantic break, city adventure, or relaxing escape
Up to £500 towards flights
Helping you get there with ease and making your trip even more accessible
Whether you dream of Parisian charm, Italian culture, or a sunny coastal retreat, this flexible package lets you create your perfect European getaway
Valid until end of 2027 - Subject availability and some restrictions may apply - Additional nights and extra's at your own cost.
Bid now and turn your travel dreams into reality!
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable day of rugby, hospitality, and great company at Barnes Rugby Football Club!
Treat yourself and a guest to an exciting National Division 2 League match at Barnes RFC, combined with a fantastic hospitality experience.
This exclusive package includes:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!