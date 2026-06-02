K2 Foundation
K2 Foundation has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Hosted by

K2 Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

K2 Foundation's Silent Auction

£150.00 Red Letter Day Voucher item
£150.00 Red Letter Day Voucher
£1

Starting bid

Looking for the perfect gift or a memorable treat for yourself? This fantastic auction item offers:


A £150 Red Letter Day voucher – giving you access to an incredible range of unforgettable experiences.

From indulgent spa days and fine dining to thrilling adventures and unique getaways, the choice is yours! Whether you’re seeking relaxation or excitement, there’s something to suit every taste.

Flexible, fun, and packed with possibilities,this is your chance to create lasting memories.


Bid now and turn £150 into an experience you’ll never forget!


(Expires 30th April 2027)

Language Lessons item
Language Lessons
£1

Starting bid

Unlock a world of opportunity with this fantastic learning experience! This premium auction lot includes:


1-year access to Learnlight’s digital language platform - Choose from English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, or Portuguese


Perfect for beginners or those looking to sharpen their skills, this immersive programme offers far more than just standard lessons:


Conversations (Included at no extra cost!)
Join trainer-led, small group virtual sessions focused on real-life topics. These dynamic classes run alongside your weekly lessons and are designed to boost fluency, listening skills, and confidence, without using up your lesson allowance.


Fluency Lab (AI-powered learning)
Practise speaking with an AI trainer in guided conversations across a variety of topics. Receive real-time feedback on your fluency, speed, and hesitation, helping you build confidence and progress faster, at your own pace.


Whether for personal growth, travel, or professional development, this is your chance to invest in a skill that lasts a lifetime.


Bid now and start your language journey today!

2 hour Allergy and Intolerance Test & Review Session item
2 hour Allergy and Intolerance Test & Review Session
£1

Starting bid

At My Bio in Wiltshire or at the K2 Guildford Office


Discover What Your Body Is Trying to Tell You — Naturally.


When your body is out of balance, it speaks through symptoms such as fatigue, digestive discomfort, skin issues, headaches, and more. The challenge is understanding what those signals mean.


That’s where My Bio comes in.


Using the advanced MORA NOVA Bioresonance Device, My Bio offers a gentle, non-invasive way to explore potential allergies and intolerances. Every cell in your body emits subtle electromagnetic signals—our system reads these signals to identify imbalances and sensitivities that may be affecting your well-being.


During your initial session, we assess your body’s responses to various food items, environmental factors, and other potential stressors. The result is a personalised insight into what your body is reacting to—helping you make informed choices about your diet and lifestyle. In your review session, we will retest and make further recommendations.


Listen to your body. Understand your triggers. Take control of your well-being—with My Bio.


NB Bioresonance is not suitable for those who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or have a pacemaker. 

Language Lessons item
Language Lessons
£1

Starting bid

Unlock a world of opportunity with this fantastic learning experience! This premium auction lot includes:


1-year access to Learnlight’s digital language platform - Choose from English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, or Portuguese


Perfect for beginners or those looking to sharpen their skills, this immersive programme offers far more than just standard lessons:


Conversations (Included at no extra cost!)
Join trainer-led, small group virtual sessions focused on real-life topics. These dynamic classes run alongside your weekly lessons and are designed to boost fluency, listening skills, and confidence, without using up your lesson allowance.


Fluency Lab (AI-powered learning)
Practise speaking with an AI trainer in guided conversations across a variety of topics. Receive real-time feedback on your fluency, speed, and hesitation, helping you build confidence and progress faster, at your own pace.


Whether for personal growth, travel, or professional development, this is your chance to invest in a skill that lasts a lifetime.


Bid now and start your language journey today!

6 course meal with Cocktail at Marco Pierre White London item
6 course meal with Cocktail at Marco Pierre White London
£50

Starting bid

Indulge in an exceptional dining experience in the heart of London with this truly special auction prize:


A six-course gourmet meal for two at the renowned Marco Pierre White London Steakhouse Co - Includes a signature cocktail each to start your evening in style


Savour expertly crafted dishes in an elegant setting, inspired by one of the UK’s most celebrated chefs. Whether you’re marking a special occasion or simply treating yourselves, this promises an evening of pure indulgence.


Valid until 15th May 2027 – plenty of time to plan the perfect night out!


A luxurious culinary experience not to be missed bid now and dine in style!

Commissioned Portrait by Annie item
Commissioned Portrait by Annie
£1

Starting bid

Capture something truly special with a one-of-a-kind, hand-drawn portrait by K2's very own Annie. Whether it’s your baby, a cherished family member, or person close to your heart, Annie will bring your vision to life with warmth, creativity, and personal detail.


Each portrait is uniquely crafted, making it a meaningful keepsake or a thoughtful, unforgettable gift. Annie’s artistic style beautifully captures personality and emotion, turning your favourite moments into lasting works of art.

Afternoon Tea & Shopping treat in Guildford item
Afternoon Tea & Shopping treat in Guildford
£150

Starting bid

Indulge in the perfect day out with this luxurious experience at the Harbour Hotel in Guildford. This exclusive package includes £300 to spend on shopping, and a delightful afternoon tea for two in the elegant surroundings of the Harbour Hotel.


Relax and unwind with a selection of delicious treats, freshly prepared sandwiches, and indulgent cakes—paired perfectly with your choice of teas. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself, this experience promises style, comfort, and a touch of luxury.


To make your day even easier, enjoy the added bonus of complimentary parking at the office (employees only), ensuring a smooth and stress-free visit.

Macdonald Hotel & Spa Berystede Hotel, Ascot item
Macdonald Hotel & Spa Berystede Hotel, Ascot
£100

Starting bid

Treat yourself (or someone special) to the ultimate relaxing getaway with this indulgent auction experience:


One-night stay for two with bed & breakfast at the elegant Macdonald Berystede Hotel & Spa in Ascot plus £250 to spend on spa treatments, food, drinks, or however you choose to enjoy it!


Unwind in luxurious surroundings, make full use of the spa facilities, and enjoy a restful night followed by a delicious breakfast. Whether it’s pure relaxation or a little indulgence, your experience is entirely your own.


Valid until November 2026
Exclusions apply: Not valid during Royal Ascot or the Farnborough Air Show


A perfect escape to recharge and indulge, bid now and experience total relaxation!

Free Parking at the office - K255 item
Free Parking at the office - K255
£1

Starting bid

FREE parking for the rest of the year every time you visit Guildford (Employees only)

Whether you're heading in for meetings, shopping, or a bite to eat, enjoy the convenience and savings of guaranteed parking—every single time.

Important: This perk is strictly for you and cannot be shared with colleagues or your team.

Championship Golf Day for Four at Ferndown item
Championship Golf Day for Four at Ferndown
£100

Starting bid

Tee up an unforgetta

ble day on one of the South’s finest courses! This sought-after auction prize includes:


A 4-ball golf experience at the stunning Ferndown 18-hole Championship Course

Immaculate fairways, top-tier greens, and a true test for golfers of all abilities

Enjoy a premium golfing experience with friends, colleagues, or clients at this prestigious venue


Visitor play times (subject to availability):

  • Tuesdays: All day
  • Thursdays: Afternoons
  • Fridays: Mornings

Whether you’re chasing birdies or just soaking up the scenery, this is the perfect opportunity to play, relax, and compete in style

(Valid until end September 2026)

Fortnam & Mason Drinks Box item
Fortnam & Mason Drinks Box
£1

Starting bid

Add a touch of timeless British luxury to your day with this exquisite auction prize:


Fortnum & Mason “Fieldbar” Drinks Box
Styled in their iconic Eau De Nil colour, this beautifully crafted drinks box is both elegant and practical, perfect for picnics, days out, or at-home celebrations.


Includes 2 bottles of champagne
Pop the cork and celebrate in style, wherever you choose to enjoy it!

Whether you’re planning a summer picnic, a special occasion, or simply love a touch of indulgence, this is a truly standout prize.


Sophisticated, stylish, and ready for celebration—bid now and elevate your entertaining!

Guitar Lessons with Gav item
Guitar Lessons with Gav
£1

Starting bid

Ready to strike a chord and elevate your musical skills? This fantastic auction prize includes:


6 x 1-hour guitar lessons with K2’s very own Gavin Carruthers

Choose between in-person sessions or online learning, whatever suits your style and schedule.


Whether you’re a complete beginner or looking to fine-tune your technique, Gavin’s expert guidance will help you build confidence, improve your skills, and most importantly, have fun with music!


A brilliant opportunity to learn from a talented musician in a personalised setting

Bid now and start your guitar journey!

£500 to spend at The River Café, London item
£500 to spend at The River Café, London
£150

Starting bid

£500 Dining Experience at The River Café, London 🍝✨


Experience one of London’s most iconic and celebrated restaurants with this exceptional £500 dining voucher for The River Café a destination renowned for its outstanding Italian cuisine and stunning riverside setting.


Set on the banks of the Thames, The River Café offers a truly unforgettable dining experience, combining seasonal, high-quality ingredients with simple yet exquisite Italian flavours. From fresh seafood to handmade pasta and indulgent desserts, every dish is crafted to perfection in this Michelin-starred restaurant.


Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to something extraordinary, this is your chance to enjoy an unforgettable meal in one of London’s most sought-after dining spots.

Address: The River Café, Thames Wharf, Rainville Road, Hammersmith, London, W6 9HA

Website: https://www.rivercafe.co.uk

Piano Lessons item
Piano Lessons
£1

Starting bid

10 Private Piano Lessons with Aleks Belchev’s Talented Mum


Unlock your musical potential with this fantastic bundle of 10 one-hour piano lessons, available either in person or online perfect for beginners or those looking to refine their skills.

Kindly donated by Aleks Belchev’s wonderful mum, these lessons offer expert guidance in a supportive and enjoyable environment. Whether you’re learning your very first notes or aiming to improve technique and confidence, each session will be tailored to your level and goals.


What you’ll get:

  • 10 x 1-hour personalised piano lessons
  • Flexible format: in person or online
  • Friendly, experienced teaching style suitable for all ages

Perfect for:

  • Aspiring musicians
  • Children or adults wanting to learn a new skill
  • A thoughtful and unique gift
Fulham FC Matchday Experience for Two item
Fulham FC Matchday Experience for Two
£1

Starting bid

Don’t miss your chance to soak up the electric atmosphere of Premier League football with this fantastic prize:


2 x Fulham FC tickets to a fixture of your choice

Experience the action live at the iconic Craven Cottage


Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just love the buzz of live football, this is the perfect opportunity to enjoy world-class sport in a historic setting.


Flexible – choose a game that suits you (subject to availability)


Bid now for an unforgettable day at the football!

Wimbledon Grounds Pass - Tuesday 30th June item
Wimbledon Grounds Pass - Tuesday 30th June
£1

Starting bid

Step into the world of one of tennis’s most prestigious tournaments with this fantastic opportunity:


Wimbledon Grounds Pass 30th June 2026 – your ticket to soak up the magic of The Championships

Enjoy full access to the vibrant Wimbledon grounds and experience the tournament like a true fan:


Outer Court Action
Get up close to the play on Courts 3–18, with unreserved seating and standing areas. Watch multiple matches throughout the day and move between courts at your leisure.


The Hill Experience
Relax on the famous grassy Hill (formerly Murray Mound) and watch top matches live on the big screen—perfect for a classic Wimbledon picnic atmosphere.


Practice Courts Access
See the world’s best players warming up and preparing for their matches—an incredible behind-the-scenes experience.


Chance for Show Court Upgrades
If you’re in early, you may have the opportunity to purchase discounted resale tickets for Centre Court or No.1 Court later in the day (subject to availability).


The Full Wimbledon Experience
Enjoy access to the iconic food outlets, bars, and buzzing atmosphere throughout the grounds.


A brilliant way to experience Wimbledon up close—bid now and be part of the action!

Personal Training Sessions item
Personal Training Sessions
£1

Starting bid

Kickstart your fitness journey or take your training to the next level with this fantastic prize:


3 x 1-hour Personal Training sessions


Delivered by a professional trainer (Vicki's Other half) at your choice of location:

  • Frimley gym, or
  • Home in Addlestone

Whether you're aiming to build strength, improve fitness, boost confidence, or simply get moving, these tailored sessions will be designed around your goals and ability level.


Perfect for beginners or seasoned gym-goers looking for expert guidance and motivation


Bid now and invest in a stronger, healthier you

The Luxury London Experience item
The Luxury London Experience
£250

Starting bid

Treat yourself to an unforgettable getaway in the capital with this incredible all-in-one prize:


Theatre tickets (up to £200 value)
Choose a show that suits your taste—whether it’s a dazzling West End musical or a gripping stage production


Dinner for Two with Wine at Lita, London
Indulge in an exceptional dining experience for 2 at Lita with one bottle of wine.


Lita is a Michelin-starred Mediterranean restaurant in Marylebone, London Known for its vibrant atmosphere, beautifully crafted dishes, and impeccable service, Lita offers a menu that blends creativity with bold flavours—making it the perfect setting for a memorable evening in the city.


Overnight stay in serviced accommodation
Relax and unwind with a comfortable and convenient overnight stay, courtesy of our serviced accommodation partner


From curtain call to cocktails to a restful night’s sleep, this is the ultimate London escape—perfect for celebrating, gifting, or simply indulging in a little luxury


Bid now for a truly memorable city break!

3-Night European Getaway for Two item
3-Night European Getaway for Two
£250

Starting bid

Escape, explore, and indulge with this incredible travel experience:


Quality serviced accommodation
Stay in comfort and style, courtesy of one of our generous accommodation providers (subject to availability)


3 nights in 1-bedroom, serviced accommodation
Choose from a wide range of stunning European destinations—perfect for a romantic break, city adventure, or relaxing escape


Up to £500 towards flights
Helping you get there with ease and making your trip even more accessible


Whether you dream of Parisian charm, Italian culture, or a sunny coastal retreat, this flexible package lets you create your perfect European getaway


Valid until end of 2027 - Subject availability and some restrictions may apply - Additional nights and extra's at your own cost.


Bid now and turn your travel dreams into reality!


Exclusive Rugby Experience for Two at Barnes RFC item
Exclusive Rugby Experience for Two at Barnes RFC
£1

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable day of rugby, hospitality, and great company at Barnes Rugby Football Club!


Treat yourself and a guest to an exciting National Division 2 League match at Barnes RFC, combined with a fantastic hospitality experience.

This exclusive package includes:

  • Lunch for two at Barnes RFC
  • Beers included to enjoy throughout the day
  • Match tickets for two to a National Division 2 League fixture
  • A chance to soak up the electric match-day atmosphere at one of London’s most welcoming rugby clubs

Important Information

  • Match and date: To be mutually agreed once the 2026/27 fixtures are released
  • Subject to availability and coordination with Barnes RFC
  • Experience must be redeemed during the 2026/27 season

Bid now for a brilliant rugby day out!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!