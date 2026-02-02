Kellys Heroes's Silent Auction

Presented for auction is a full case of six (6) 75cl bottles of Cigalus Rouge, 2021 vintage. Widely regarded as one of the most ambitious wines of the Languedoc, Cigalus Rouge is a distinctive blend that brings together traditional French varietals with international grapes, resulting in a wine of notable depth, complexity, and refinement.





The 2021 vintage is characterised by balance and elegance, offering layered aromas of ripe black fruit, spice, and subtle oak, supported by a structured palate and a long, polished finish. This is a wine that comfortably bridges the gap between Old World tradition and modern winemaking.





Lot Details:

Wine: Cigalus Rouge

Vintage: 2021

Bottle size: 75cl

Quantity: 6 bottles (one full case)

Condition: New, unopened

Packaging: Original case





Cigalus Rouge represents one of the most compelling premium reds from southern France. The 2021 vintage is particularly appealing for buyers seeking sophistication without excessive heaviness. An excellent choice for special occasions, cellar development, or premium gifting.





Stored under appropriate conditions.