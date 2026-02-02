Kellys Heroes's Silent Auction

Starting bid
Presented for auction is a full case of six (6) 75cl bottles of Cigalus Rouge, 2021 vintage. Widely regarded as one of the most ambitious wines of the Languedoc, Cigalus Rouge is a distinctive blend that brings together traditional French varietals with international grapes, resulting in a wine of notable depth, complexity, and refinement.
The 2021 vintage is characterised by balance and elegance, offering layered aromas of ripe black fruit, spice, and subtle oak, supported by a structured palate and a long, polished finish. This is a wine that comfortably bridges the gap between Old World tradition and modern winemaking.
Lot Details:
Cigalus Rouge represents one of the most compelling premium reds from southern France. The 2021 vintage is particularly appealing for buyers seeking sophistication without excessive heaviness. An excellent choice for special occasions, cellar development, or premium gifting.
Stored under appropriate conditions.
Starting bid
Offered for auction is a sealed crate containing six (6) 75cl bottles of Château L'Hospitalet Grand Vin Rouge, vintage 2021. Produced in the Languedoc region of southern France, this flagship red wine is renowned for its consistency, depth, and elegance.
The 2021 vintage presents a refined expression of the estate’s Mediterranean terroir, typically showcasing ripe dark fruit, garrigue notes, and well-integrated oak, with a balanced structure suitable for both immediate enjoyment and short- to medium-term cellaring.
Details:
An excellent opportunity to acquire a full case of a highly regarded southern French red from a respected estate. Ideal for dinner parties, gifting, or building a balanced wine cellar. Please note that storage and provenance have been carefully maintained.
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