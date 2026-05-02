Kickstart Academy's presentation Raffle 2026

We’ve had some fantastic prizes donated so far — why not try your luck and win one in our raffle! 🎟️✨





1 hour clean - donated by Sarene Spaces Housekeeping





60 min block booking and 1 bottle of tanning accelerator - donated by Sun city





30 minute massage - donated by A little bit of grace





1 x Fantasy Island wristband





1 x £20 voucher - donated by Indie Aesthetics





6 x Owlerton dogs tickets





1 x £20 voucher- donated by made with love





1 x Barnsley bowl voucher





Doggy fish treats- donated by KSB Treats





1 x Bottle of Gin



