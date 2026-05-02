Kickstart Academy's presentation Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
We’ve had some fantastic prizes donated so far — why not try your luck and win one in our raffle! 🎟️✨
1 hour clean - donated by Sarene Spaces Housekeeping
60 min block booking and 1 bottle of tanning accelerator - donated by Sun city
30 minute massage - donated by A little bit of grace
1 x Fantasy Island wristband
1 x £20 voucher - donated by Indie Aesthetics
6 x Owlerton dogs tickets
1 x £20 voucher- donated by made with love
1 x Barnsley bowl voucher
Doggy fish treats- donated by KSB Treats
1 x Bottle of Gin
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!