Kickstart Academy

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Kickstart Academy

About this raffle

Kickstart Academy's presentation Raffle 2026

You have to be in it to win it! 🎟️
£1

We’ve had some fantastic prizes donated so far — why not try your luck and win one in our raffle! 🎟️✨


1 hour clean - donated by Sarene Spaces Housekeeping


60 min block booking and 1 bottle of tanning accelerator - donated by Sun city


30 minute massage - donated by A little bit of grace


1 x Fantasy Island wristband


1 x £20 voucher - donated by Indie Aesthetics


6 x Owlerton dogs tickets


1 x £20 voucher- donated by made with love


1 x Barnsley bowl voucher


Doggy fish treats- donated by KSB Treats


1 x Bottle of Gin


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