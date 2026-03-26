KPdiadem

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KPdiadem

About this event

KP26 10th Anniversary Conference

Ashford TN24 8UX

UK

KP26 Deposit
£70

Registration fee, non-refundable.

Already paid deposit directly in account
Free

Choose this option if you've already paid directly in the account or have set up standing order

Single Occupancy
£420

2 Nights accommodation, access to spa facilities, 3 course dinner, breakfast & lunch, all Conference sessions, workshops & materials.

Double Occupancy (Each)
£330

2 Nights accommodation (sharing), access to spa facilities, 3 course dinner, breakfast & lunch, all Conference sessions, workshops & materials.

Child (5-12)
£110

2 Nights accommodation, meals & soft drinks

Child (0-4)
Free
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