KP26 10th Anniversary Conference

About this event
Registration fee, non-refundable.
Choose this option if you've already paid directly in the account or have set up standing order
2 Nights accommodation, access to spa facilities, 3 course dinner, breakfast & lunch, all Conference sessions, workshops & materials.
2 Nights accommodation (sharing), access to spa facilities, 3 course dinner, breakfast & lunch, all Conference sessions, workshops & materials.
2 Nights accommodation, meals & soft drinks
£
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