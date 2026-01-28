Kibworth Parents Association

Hosted by

Kibworth Parents Association

About this event

KPA Summer Disco 2026

Hillcrest Ave

Kibworth, Kibworth Harcourt, Leicester LE8 0NH, UK

Years 1 and 2 Disco 3.15-4.00pm
£3.50

Children will attend the disco direct from their classrooms. Please remember to send in a change of clothes if the children wish.

Years 3 and 4 Disco 4.20-5.20pm
£3.50

All children must be collected by an adult.

Please take coats home as we cannot store them.

Children are not allowed to bring in mobile phones.

Years 5 and 6 Disco 5.40-6.40pm
£3.50

All children must be collected by an adult.

Please take coats home as we cannot store them.

Children are not allowed to bring in mobile phones.

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