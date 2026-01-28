KPA Summer Disco 2026

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About this event
Children will attend the disco direct from their classrooms. Please remember to send in a change of clothes if the children wish.
All children must be collected by an adult.
Please take coats home as we cannot store them.
Children are not allowed to bring in mobile phones.
All children must be collected by an adult.
Please take coats home as we cannot store them.
Children are not allowed to bring in mobile phones.
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