Money Can't Buy Auction to raise funds for Time for Bed

Hosted by
About this event
King Street Townhouse, 10 Booth St, Manchester M2 4AW, UK
Starting bid
Exclusive use of 16 seater executive box at Old Trafford on the halfway line including complimentary 5 course meal and drinks.
Game to be agreed in 2026 contacting [email protected]
Approximate value £15,000
Starting bid
Exclusive use of the King Street Townhouse private cinema for up to 20 people with drinks & snacks.
Date arranged via [email protected]
Starting bid
Tom Butler creates his showstopping collages using a whole range of materials; in his imaginative hands a section of a crossword puzzle may become a block of flats, a wine bottle, or a church spire, and this unique approach adds intrigue, resonance and a touch of humour to every scene.
This artwork titled Cats and Dogs is a Printers Proof. Typically unsigned this one is signed , and unique in being an artwork that precedes the view change of our skyline.
Framed - 28x24 inches
Artwork - 19x15 inches
Starting bid
A night's stay for 2 in the ESPA suite in King Street Townhouse including a day of tranquility in the KSTH Spa followed by an evening meal in The Tavern.
Monday-Friday only and arranged via [email protected]
Starting bid
2 x ringside seats for a Queensberry Boxing Event of your choice in 2026.
Starting bid
A private session for you and 4 friends at Hale Country Club followed by access to the spa facilities and some fizz. Choose between a private spin class, yoga or general workout.
Email [email protected] to schedule the session
Starting bid
Experience an unforgettable evening of glamour at the prestigious Capital Ball. Your tickets grant access to a night of fine dining, live entertainment, and networking with leaders and influencers.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!