Money Can't Buy Auction to raise funds for Time for Bed

Manchester United Executive Box
Manchester United Executive Box
£2,500

Starting bid

Exclusive use of 16 seater executive box at Old Trafford on the halfway line including complimentary 5 course meal and drinks.


Game to be agreed in 2026 contacting [email protected]


Approximate value £15,000

Private Cinema Screening
Private Cinema Screening
£500

Starting bid

Exclusive use of the King Street Townhouse private cinema for up to 20 people with drinks & snacks.


Date arranged via [email protected]

Signed Tom Butler Printers Proof: Cats and Dogs
Signed Tom Butler Printers Proof: Cats and Dogs
£500

Starting bid

Tom Butler creates his showstopping collages using a whole range of materials; in his imaginative hands a section of a crossword puzzle may become a block of flats, a wine bottle, or a church spire, and this unique approach adds intrigue, resonance and a touch of humour to every scene.

This artwork titled Cats and Dogs is a Printers Proof. Typically unsigned this one is signed , and unique in being an artwork that precedes the view change of our skyline.


Framed - 28x24 inches

Artwork - 19x15 inches

KSTH Luxury Indulgent Package
KSTH Luxury Indulgent Package
£500

Starting bid

A night's stay for 2 in the ESPA suite in King Street Townhouse including a day of tranquility in the KSTH Spa followed by an evening meal in The Tavern.


Monday-Friday only and arranged via [email protected]

Ringside Boxing Tickets x 2
Ringside Boxing Tickets x 2
£250

Starting bid

2 x ringside seats for a Queensberry Boxing Event of your choice in 2026.

Exclusive Spin/Yoga/Workout Session for up to 5 at HCC
Exclusive Spin/Yoga/Workout Session for up to 5 at HCC
£200

Starting bid

A private session for you and 4 friends at Hale Country Club followed by access to the spa facilities and some fizz. Choose between a private spin class, yoga or general workout.


Email [email protected] to schedule the session

Capital Summertime Ball x 2 tickets
Capital Summertime Ball x 2 tickets
£100

Starting bid

Experience an unforgettable evening of glamour at the prestigious Capital Ball. Your tickets grant access to a night of fine dining, live entertainment, and networking with leaders and influencers.

