Lambing Weekend Family Ticket

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About this event
£
1x TICKET IS FOR FAMILY OF 4 - UNDER 3’s GO FREE!
Oaklands College will email your tickets up to 24 hours before your event date (check your Junk Folder!)
Tickets are Non-Refundable & valid only for the families of the Pupils & Staff of Monksmead School. We reserve the right to revoke tickets if your child does not attend or you are not employed at the school.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Admission for a family of four, either:
One adult with three children
Or
Two adults with two children
Free entry for children under 3 (no ticket required)
Free entry for carers (valid identification required before entry, no ticket required)
Ticket is valid for one day, for the whole day
See https://www.oaklands.ac.uk/oaklands-plus-community/lambing-weekend-2026/ for further event information.
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