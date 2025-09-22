Hosted by

Lancashire Golf's Silent Auction

Lancashire Golf Scarisbrick, Ormskirk L40 8HA, UK

Authentic Signed Burnley FC Captains Shirt item
Authentic Signed Burnley FC Captains Shirt
£100

Starting bid

Signed by Josh Cullen the Irish International.

Authentic Team Signed Everton FC Shirt
£100

Starting bid

Signed by the 2025 -2026 Everton First Team Squad.

Preston North End Authentic Signed Captain's Shirt item
Preston North End Authentic Signed Captain's Shirt
£90

Starting bid

Signed by Ben Whiteman

Signed Captains Shirt Morecambe FC item
Signed Captains Shirt Morecambe FC
£75

Starting bid

The last shirt to be worn in the Football league by their captain Songo'o

Fleetwood Town FC captain Signed Shirt item
Fleetwood Town FC captain Signed Shirt
£75

Starting bid

Signed by Eliot Bonds

Signed Blackpool FC Captain's Shirt
£75

Starting bid

Signed by the Club Captain James Husband.

Sale Sharks RFC Signed Team Shirt
£95

Starting bid

Authentic signed shirt

Bury FC Signed Team Shirt
£65

Starting bid

