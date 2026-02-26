Leading your Church into Growth: Youth

Hosted by
1 clergy, 2 lay leaders*
Two days of training with lunch provided
Handbook for growing your youth ministry with resources to use with your church leadership and PCC for strategy and vision
3 follow-up sessions with LyCiG
*We recognise that your church may not currently employ a member of clergy, or you may be representing multiple churches or parishes. Whatever your team makeup or size, we want to encourage leaders who work directly with young people and those who don’t to work together to prioritise youth ministry in the whole church. This ticket is for one senior leader (vicar, curate, or churchwarden) and two lay leaders. You can always add more to your team!
We want you to get the most out of this course, which is designed for church teams to make a plan for growing their youth ministry. Where possible we encourage you to come as a group to make this plan together.
This ticket is available if you have bought a Team Ticket already and you're adding a single attendee to this team.
