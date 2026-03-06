St Joseph’s PTA

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St Joseph’s PTA

About this event

Leavers Hoodies

Age 11-12
£10

Hoody without initials.

Age 11-12 with initials
£12

This option has in on the front of the hoody under the school badge as shown on picture.

Age 13
£10

Hoody without initials

Age 13 with initials
£12

This hoody has initials as per picture

XS
£10

This option is without initials.

XS with initials
£12

This option has embroidered initials as per pics

S
£10

Small hoody without initials

S with initials
£12

Small hoody with initials

M
£10

Medium hoody without initials

M with initials
£12

Medium hoody with embroidered initials.

Large
£10

Large Hoody WITHOUT initials.

Large WITH initials
£12

Large hoody initials.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!