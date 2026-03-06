Leavers Hoodies

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Hoody without initials.
This option has in on the front of the hoody under the school badge as shown on picture.
Hoody without initials
This hoody has initials as per picture
This option is without initials.
This option has embroidered initials as per pics
Small hoody without initials
Small hoody with initials
Medium hoody without initials
Medium hoody with embroidered initials.
Large Hoody WITHOUT initials.
Large hoody initials.
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