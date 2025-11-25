Friends of Lady Elizabeth Hastings School

Offered by

Friends of Lady Elizabeth Hastings School

About this shop

LEH Preloved Uniform Shop

Red logo sweatshirt - Age 3-4 item
Red logo sweatshirt - Age 3-4
Pay what you can

£

Amount is per item

Long sleeved red sweatshirt with LEH logo

0
Red Logo Sweatshirt. Age 4-5 item
Red Logo Sweatshirt. Age 4-5
Pay what you can

£

Amount is per item

Photo for illustration purposes only.

0
Red logo sweatshirt - Age 5-6 item
Red logo sweatshirt - Age 5-6
Pay what you can

£

Amount is per item

Long sleeved red sweatshirt with LEH logo

0
Red logo sweatshirt - Age 7-8 item
Red logo sweatshirt - Age 7-8
Pay what you can

£

Amount is per item

Photo for illustration purposes

0
Red logo sweatshirt. Age 8-9 item
Red logo sweatshirt. Age 8-9
Pay what you can

£

Amount is per item

Photo for illustration purposes only

0
Red logo sweatshirt - Age 9-10 item
Red logo sweatshirt - Age 9-10
Pay what you can

£

Amount is per item

Picture for illustration purposes

0
Red logo sweatshirt - Age 11-12 item
Red logo sweatshirt - Age 11-12
Pay what you can

£

Amount is per item
0
Red logo cardigan - Age 3-4 item
Red logo cardigan - Age 3-4
Pay what you can

£

Amount is per item
Red Logo Cardigan. Age 4-5 item
Red Logo Cardigan. Age 4-5
Pay what you can

£

Amount is per item

Photo for illustration purposes only.

0
Red logo cardigan - Age 7-8 item
Red logo cardigan - Age 7-8
Pay what you can

£

Amount is per item
0
Red logo cardigan - Age 5-6 item
Red logo cardigan - Age 5-6
Pay what you can

£

Amount is per item
0
Red logo cardigan 6-7 item
Red logo cardigan 6-7
Pay what you can

£

Amount is per item

Photo for illustration purposes only.

0
Red Logo cardigan 7-8 item
Red Logo cardigan 7-8
Pay what you can

£

Amount is per item

Photo for illustration purposes only.

0
Red logo cardigan - Age 9-10 item
Red logo cardigan - Age 9-10
Pay what you can

£

Amount is per item
0
Red logo fleece - Age 3-4 item
Red logo fleece - Age 3-4
Pay what you can

£

Amount is per item

Item will have LEH logo

0
Red logo cardigan - Age 11-12 item
Red logo cardigan - Age 11-12
Pay what you can

£

Amount is per item
0
Red logo fleece - Age 4-6 item
Red logo fleece - Age 4-6
Pay what you can

£

Amount is per item

Item will have LEH logo

0
Red logo fleece - Age 4-6 item
Red logo fleece - Age 4-6
Pay what you can

£

Amount is per item

Item will have LEH logo

0
Red logo PE hoodie - Age 3-4 item
Red logo PE hoodie - Age 3-4
Pay what you can

£

Amount is per item

Photo for illustration purposes only.

0
Red logo PE hoodie - Age 5-6 item
Red logo PE hoodie - Age 5-6
Pay what you can

£

Amount is per item

Photo for illustration purposes only.

0
Add a donation for Friends of Lady Elizabeth Hastings School

£

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