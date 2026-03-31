Lending Library - Books

About this shop
My Mummy is Autistic by Heath & Joanna Grace
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Listening to my Body by Gabi Garcia
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Autism, My Brother and Me by Amelie Pape
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
My Awesome Autism: Helping children learn about their autism diagnosis by Nikki Saunders
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
When Parents Separate (Questions and Feelings About) by Dawn Hewitt
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
I Have a Question About Divorce by Meredith Englander Polsky & Arlen Grad Graines
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
The Abilities in Me: Autism by Gemma Kier
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Don’t Worry, Be Happy: A Childs’ Guide to Overcoming Anxiety by Poppy O’Neill
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Pretty Darn Awesome: Divergent not Deficient: Understanding Pathological Demand Avoidance on the Autism Spectrum by Lauren O’Grady
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Respect: Consent, Boundaries and Being in Charge of YOU by Rachel Brian
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
He's Not Naughty! by Deborah Brownson
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Ady and Me by Rich & Rox Pink
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
ADHD Rapped Up by Jamie Gilbert
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
The Asperkid’s (Secret) Book of Social Rules by Jennifer Cook O’Toole
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
The Awesome Autistic Go To Guide: A Practical Handbook for Autistic Teens and Tweens
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
The Spectrum Girl’s Survival Guide: How to Grow up Awesome and Autistic by Siena Castellon
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
What’s Happening to Tom? A book about puberty for boys and young men with Autism and related conditions by Kate E. Reynolds
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Tom Needs to Go: A book about how to use public toilets safely for boys and young people with Autism and related conditions by Kate E. Reynolds
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
What’s Happening to Ellie? A book about puberty for girls and young women with Autism and related conditions by Kate E. Reynolds
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Queer Up: An Uplifting Guide to LGBTQ+ Love, Life and Mental Health by Alexis Caught
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Social Story - Puberty (girls) by Widgit Symbols
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Social Story - Puberty (boys) by Widgit Symbols
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Being an Ally by Shakirah Bourne & Dana Alison Levy
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Frankie’s World by Aofie Dooley
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
The Autism Friendly Guide to Periods by Robyn Steward
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
I Have a Question about Death: Clear Answers for All Kids, including Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder or other Special Needs by Meredith Englander Polsky
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Grandad: A story to help children cope positively with bereavement by Sarah Hewitt
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Death: I Miss You by Pat Thomas
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Muddles, Puddles and Sunshine by Winston’s Wish
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Social Story - What Happens When Someone Dies by Jenny Armstrong
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
When Someone Very Special Dies: Children Can Learn to Cope with Grief by Marge Eaton Heegaard
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
We All Grieve by Winston’s Wish. Also includes “activities to help support a bereaved child with SEND” intended to be used alongside the Winston’s Wish publication, supporting bereaved children who have special educational needs and disabilities.
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Suzie goes to a Funeral by Charlotte Olson
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Suzie goes on an Aeroplane by Charlotte Olson
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Suzie's Christmas Time by Charlotte Olson
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Suzie goes to School by Charlotte Olson
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Suzie goes to the Hairdresser by Charlotte Olson
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Suzie goes to the Dentist by Charlotte Olson
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Suzie’s Toilet Time by Charlotte Olson
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Suzie’s Dressing Up Day by Charlotte Olson
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Suzie Moves House by Charlotte Olson
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Learning About Autism: Suzie and Cruzie by Charlotte Olson
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Sammy goes on an Aeroplane by Charlotte Olson
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Sammy’s New Food Week by Charlotte Olson
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
The Special Parents Handbook by Yvonne Newbold MBE
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Can I Tell You About Autism? A guide for friends, family and professionals by Jude Welton
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Can I tell you about Sensory Processing? A guide for friends, family and professionals by Sue Allen
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Can I tell you about Anxiety?: A guide for friends, family and professionals by Lucy Willetts and Polly Waite
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Can I tell you about Dyslexia? by Alan M. Hultquist
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Can I tell you about Eating Disorders? by Bryan Lask and Lucy Watson
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Avoiding Anxiety in Autistic Adults: A Guide for Autistic Wellbeing by Dr Luke Beardon
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
What Works for Autistic Adults? by Dr Luke Beardon
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Autism and Asperger Syndrome in Children: For Parents of the Newly Diagnosed by Dr Luke Beardon
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Helping you to Identify and Understand Autism Masking: The Truth Behind the Mask by Emma Kendall
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Perfectly Autistic: Post Diagnostic Support for Parents of ASD Children. Building Autism Bonds and Creating Harmonious Connections by Emma Kendall
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
The Reason I Jump by Naoki Higashida
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
The New Social Story Book: Over 150 Social Stories That Teach Everyday Social Skills to Children and Adults with Autism and Their Peers by Carol Gray
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
The Family Experience of PDA – Eliza Fricker
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
9.27pm: Life will never be the same again – Sariah Brooklyn
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Aspergers Syndrome in 5-8 year olds by The Girl with the Curly Hair
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Aspergers Syndrome in 8-11 year olds - The Girl with the Curly Hair
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Reasons to Stay Alive by Matt Haig
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Championing your Autistic Teen in Secondary School by Debby Elley
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
The Art of Weeing in the Sink by Richie Smith
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Understanding ADHD by Dr Christopher Green
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
1-2-3 Magic by Thomas Phelan PhD
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
1-2-3 Magic for Kids: Helping Your Kids Understand the New Rules by Thomas Phelan PhD
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
LiStEN to me!: A guide to help you get the best for your child by Chris Hadjigeorgiou
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Makaton Signs - Core Vocabulary by the Makaton Charity
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Autism - A Guide for Parents by the Autism Well-Being charity
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
The Autism Discussion Page on anxiety, behavior, school, and parenting strategies by Bill Nason
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Grandparents Guide to Autism Spectrum Disorders by Nancy Mucklow
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Can You See Me? by Libby Scott and Rebecca Westcott
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Making Sense of Love: An Autistic Romance by Emma Kendall
** PLEASE NOTE **
The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.
All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!