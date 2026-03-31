Sparkle Sheffield

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Sparkle Sheffield

About this shop

Lending Library - Books

My Mummy is Autistic item
My Mummy is Autistic
£1

My Mummy is Autistic by Heath & Joanna Grace


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Listening to my Body item
Listening to my Body
£1

Listening to my Body by Gabi Garcia


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Autism, My Brother and Me item
Autism, My Brother and Me
£1

Autism, My Brother and Me by Amelie Pape


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

My Awesome Autism item
My Awesome Autism
£1

My Awesome Autism: Helping children learn about their autism diagnosis by Nikki Saunders


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

When Parents Separate item
When Parents Separate
£1

When Parents Separate (Questions and Feelings About) by Dawn Hewitt


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

I Have a Question About Divorce item
I Have a Question About Divorce
£1

I Have a Question About Divorce by Meredith Englander Polsky & Arlen Grad Graines


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

The Abilities in Me: Autism item
The Abilities in Me: Autism
£1

The Abilities in Me: Autism by Gemma Kier


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Don’t Worry, Be Happy item
Don’t Worry, Be Happy
£1

Don’t Worry, Be Happy: A Childs’ Guide to Overcoming Anxiety by Poppy O’Neill


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Pretty Darn Awesome item
Pretty Darn Awesome
£1

Pretty Darn Awesome: Divergent not Deficient: Understanding Pathological Demand Avoidance on the Autism Spectrum by Lauren O’Grady


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Respect: Consent, Boundaries and Being in Charge of YOU item
Respect: Consent, Boundaries and Being in Charge of YOU
£1

Respect: Consent, Boundaries and Being in Charge of YOU by Rachel Brian


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

He's Not Naughty! item
He's Not Naughty!
£1

He's Not Naughty! by Deborah Brownson


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Ady and Me item
Ady and Me
£1

Ady and Me by Rich & Rox Pink


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

ADHD Rapped Up item
ADHD Rapped Up
£1

ADHD Rapped Up by Jamie Gilbert


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

The Asperkid’s (Secret) Book of Social Rules item
The Asperkid’s (Secret) Book of Social Rules
£1

The Asperkid’s (Secret) Book of Social Rules by Jennifer Cook O’Toole


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

The Spectrum Girl’s Survival Guide item
The Spectrum Girl’s Survival Guide
£1

The Awesome Autistic Go To Guide: A Practical Handbook for Autistic Teens and Tweens


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

The Awesome Autistic Go To Guide item
The Awesome Autistic Go To Guide
£1

The Spectrum Girl’s Survival Guide: How to Grow up Awesome and Autistic by Siena Castellon


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

What’s Happening to Tom? item
What’s Happening to Tom?
£1

What’s Happening to Tom? A book about puberty for boys and young men with Autism and related conditions by Kate E. Reynolds


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Tom Needs to Go item
Tom Needs to Go
£1

Tom Needs to Go: A book about how to use public toilets safely for boys and young people with Autism and related conditions by Kate E. Reynolds


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

What's Happening to Ellie? item
What's Happening to Ellie?
£1

What’s Happening to Ellie? A book about puberty for girls and young women with Autism and related conditions by Kate E. Reynolds


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Queer Up: An Uplifting Guide to LGBTQ+ Love, Life item
Queer Up: An Uplifting Guide to LGBTQ+ Love, Life
£1

Queer Up: An Uplifting Guide to LGBTQ+ Love, Life and Mental Health by Alexis Caught


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Social Story - Puberty (girls) item
Social Story - Puberty (girls)
£1

Social Story - Puberty (girls) by Widgit Symbols


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Social Story - Puberty (boys) item
Social Story - Puberty (boys)
£1

Social Story - Puberty (boys) by Widgit Symbols


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Being an Ally item
Being an Ally
£1

Being an Ally by Shakirah Bourne & Dana Alison Levy


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Frankie's World item
Frankie's World
£1

Frankie’s World by Aofie Dooley


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

The Autism Friendly Guide to Periods item
The Autism Friendly Guide to Periods
£1

The Autism Friendly Guide to Periods by Robyn Steward


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

I Have a Question About Death item
I Have a Question About Death
£1

I Have a Question about Death: Clear Answers for All Kids, including Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder or other Special Needs by Meredith Englander Polsky


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Grandad: A story to help children cope with bereavement item
Grandad: A story to help children cope with bereavement
£1

Grandad: A story to help children cope positively with bereavement by Sarah Hewitt


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Death: I Miss You item
Death: I Miss You
£1

Death: I Miss You by Pat Thomas


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Muddles, Puddles and Sunshine item
Muddles, Puddles and Sunshine
£1

Muddles, Puddles and Sunshine by Winston’s Wish


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Social Story - What Happens When Someone Dies item
Social Story - What Happens When Someone Dies
£1

Social Story - What Happens When Someone Dies by Jenny Armstrong 


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

When Someone Very Special Dies item
When Someone Very Special Dies
£1

When Someone Very Special Dies: Children Can Learn to Cope with Grief by Marge Eaton Heegaard


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

We All Grieve item
We All Grieve
£1

We All Grieve by Winston’s Wish. Also includes “activities to help support a bereaved child with SEND” intended to be used alongside the Winston’s Wish publication, supporting bereaved children who have special educational needs and disabilities.


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Suzie goes to a Funeral item
Suzie goes to a Funeral
£1

Suzie goes to a Funeral by Charlotte Olson


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Suzie goes on an Aeroplane item
Suzie goes on an Aeroplane
£1

Suzie goes on an Aeroplane by Charlotte Olson


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Suzie's Christmas Time item
Suzie's Christmas Time
£1

Suzie's Christmas Time by Charlotte Olson


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Suzie goes to School item
Suzie goes to School
£1

Suzie goes to School by Charlotte Olson


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Suzie goes to the Hairdresser item
Suzie goes to the Hairdresser
£1

Suzie goes to the Hairdresser by Charlotte Olson


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Suzie goes to the Dentist item
Suzie goes to the Dentist
£1

Suzie goes to the Dentist by Charlotte Olson


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Suzie’s Toilet Time item
Suzie’s Toilet Time
£1

Suzie’s Toilet Time by Charlotte Olson


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Suzie’s Dressing Up Day item
Suzie’s Dressing Up Day
£1

Suzie’s Dressing Up Day by Charlotte Olson


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Suzie Moves House item
Suzie Moves House
£1

Suzie Moves House by Charlotte Olson


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Learning About Autism: Suzie and Cruzie item
Learning About Autism: Suzie and Cruzie
£1

Learning About Autism: Suzie and Cruzie by Charlotte Olson


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Sammy goes on an Aeroplane item
Sammy goes on an Aeroplane
£1

Sammy goes on an Aeroplane by Charlotte Olson


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Sammy’s New Food Week item
Sammy’s New Food Week
£1

Sammy’s New Food Week by Charlotte Olson


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

The Special Parents Handbook item
The Special Parents Handbook
£1

The Special Parents Handbook by Yvonne Newbold MBE


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Can I tell you about Autism? item
Can I tell you about Autism?
£1

Can I Tell You About Autism? A guide for friends, family and professionals by Jude Welton


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Can I tell you about Sensory Processing? item
Can I tell you about Sensory Processing?
£1

Can I tell you about Sensory Processing? A guide for friends, family and professionals by Sue Allen


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Can I tell you about Anxiety item
Can I tell you about Anxiety
£1

Can I tell you about Anxiety?: A guide for friends, family and professionals by Lucy Willetts and Polly Waite


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Can I tell you about Dyslexia? item
Can I tell you about Dyslexia?
£1

Can I tell you about Dyslexia? by Alan M. Hultquist


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Can I tell you about Eating Disorders? item
Can I tell you about Eating Disorders?
£1

Can I tell you about Eating Disorders? by Bryan Lask and Lucy Watson


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Avoiding Anxiety in Autistic Adults item
Avoiding Anxiety in Autistic Adults
£1

Avoiding Anxiety in Autistic Adults: A Guide for Autistic Wellbeing by Dr Luke Beardon


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

What Works for Autistic Adults? item
What Works for Autistic Adults?
£1

What Works for Autistic Adults? by Dr Luke Beardon


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Autism and Asperger Syndrome in Children item
Autism and Asperger Syndrome in Children
£1

Autism and Asperger Syndrome in Children: For Parents of the Newly Diagnosed by Dr Luke Beardon


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Helping You to Identify and Understand Autism Masking item
Helping You to Identify and Understand Autism Masking
£1

Helping you to Identify and Understand Autism Masking: The Truth Behind the Mask by Emma Kendall


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Perfectly Autistic item
Perfectly Autistic
£1

Perfectly Autistic: Post Diagnostic Support for Parents of ASD Children. Building Autism Bonds and Creating Harmonious Connections by Emma Kendall


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

The Reason I Jump item
The Reason I Jump
£1

The Reason I Jump by Naoki Higashida


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

The Social Story Book item
The Social Story Book
£1

The New Social Story Book: Over 150 Social Stories That Teach Everyday Social Skills to Children and Adults with Autism and Their Peers by Carol Gray


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

The Family Experience of PDA item
The Family Experience of PDA
£1

The Family Experience of PDA – Eliza Fricker


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

9.27pm - life will never be the same again item
9.27pm - life will never be the same again
£1

9.27pm: Life will never be the same again – Sariah Brooklyn


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Aspergers Syndrome in 5-8 year olds item
Aspergers Syndrome in 5-8 year olds
£1

Aspergers Syndrome in 5-8 year olds by The Girl with the Curly Hair


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Aspergers Syndrome in 8-11 year olds item
Aspergers Syndrome in 8-11 year olds
£1

Aspergers Syndrome in 8-11 year olds - The Girl with the Curly Hair


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Reasons to Stay Alive item
Reasons to Stay Alive
£1

Reasons to Stay Alive by Matt Haig


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Championing your Autistic Teen at Secondary School item
Championing your Autistic Teen at Secondary School
£1

Championing your Autistic Teen in Secondary School by Debby Elley


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

The Art of Weeing in the Sink item
The Art of Weeing in the Sink
£1

The Art of Weeing in the Sink by Richie Smith


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Understanding ADHD item
Understanding ADHD
£1

Understanding ADHD by Dr Christopher Green


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

1-2-3 Magic item
1-2-3 Magic
£1

1-2-3 Magic by Thomas Phelan PhD


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

1-2-3 Magic for Kids item
1-2-3 Magic for Kids
£1

1-2-3 Magic for Kids: Helping Your Kids Understand the New Rules by Thomas Phelan PhD


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

LiStEN to me! item
LiStEN to me!
£1

LiStEN to me!: A guide to help you get the best for your child by Chris Hadjigeorgiou


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Makaton Signs - Core Vocabulary item
Makaton Signs - Core Vocabulary
£1

Makaton Signs - Core Vocabulary by the Makaton Charity


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Autism - A Guide for Parents item
Autism - A Guide for Parents
£1

Autism - A Guide for Parents by the Autism Well-Being charity


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

The Autism Discussion Page on anxiety, behavior, school... item
The Autism Discussion Page on anxiety, behavior, school...
£1

The Autism Discussion Page on anxiety, behavior, school, and parenting strategies by Bill Nason


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Grandparents Guide to Autism Spectrum Disorders item
Grandparents Guide to Autism Spectrum Disorders
£1

Grandparents Guide to Autism Spectrum Disorders by Nancy Mucklow


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Can You See Me? (fiction book) item
Can You See Me? (fiction book)
£1

Can You See Me? by Libby Scott and Rebecca Westcott


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Making Sense of Love (fiction book) item
Making Sense of Love (fiction book)
£1

Making Sense of Love: An Autistic Romance by Emma Kendall


** PLEASE NOTE **


The money does not purchase the item, it's a loan item only and needs to be returned to us complete.


All items have a very small deposit price which is non-refundable unless we don't have the item available to loan.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!