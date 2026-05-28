Letham Mains Primary Parent Council
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Letham Mains Primary Parent Council

About this event

Sales closed

Letham Mains Primary Parent Council's Silent Auction

Anna Lapwood Concert Tickets item
Anna Lapwood Concert Tickets item
Anna Lapwood Concert Tickets
£40

Starting bid

Anna Lapwood Organist in concert at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Sunday 7th June 2026. Doors open at 5pm with concert commencing at 6pm.

Baseline Tennis item
Baseline Tennis
£10

Starting bid

1 week Tennis Summer camp - Haddington.

Edinburgh Dance Academy item
Edinburgh Dance Academy
£10

Starting bid

Summer camp.

Edinburgh Zoo item
Edinburgh Zoo
£10

Starting bid

Family pass for 2 adults and 3 children.

Haddington Tennis Club item
Haddington Tennis Club
£10

Starting bid

1 year junior membership.

Hibs FC item
Hibs FC
£10

Starting bid

Hibs Community Foundation signed Daniel Barlaser top. Size L

Microlight Flight item
Microlight Flight
£10

Starting bid

30 min flight from East Fortune.

PureGym item
PureGym
£10

Starting bid

3 month membership - Haddington

Scottish Rugby item
Scottish Rugby
£10

Starting bid

Signed 6 Nations Women’s Rugby Jersey.

Whitekirk Hill item
Whitekirk Hill
£10

Starting bid

45 min Back, Neck & Shoulder Massage.

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