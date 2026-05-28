Letham Mains Primary Parent Council's Silent Auction

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Anna Lapwood Organist in concert at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Sunday 7th June 2026. Doors open at 5pm with concert commencing at 6pm.
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1 week Tennis Summer camp - Haddington.
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Summer camp.
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Family pass for 2 adults and 3 children.
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1 year junior membership.
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Hibs Community Foundation signed Daniel Barlaser top. Size L
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30 min flight from East Fortune.
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3 month membership - Haddington
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Signed 6 Nations Women’s Rugby Jersey.
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45 min Back, Neck & Shoulder Massage.
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