Hosted by

University of Lincoln

About this event

Lincolnshire Local Family Justice Board Conference 2026

University of

Lincoln LN6 7TS, UK

General Admission - Professionals
£25

Enjoy the full program with refreshments on arrival & in the afternoon, a full buffet lunch, access to all sessions and networking opportunities with sponsors, colleagues & partners in the atrium.

General Admission - Students
£20

Enjoy the full program with refreshments on arrival & in the afternoon, a full buffet lunch, access to all sessions and networking opportunities with sponsors, colleagues & partners in the atrium.

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