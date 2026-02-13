Lincolnshire Local Family Justice Board Conference 2026

About this event
Enjoy the full program with refreshments on arrival & in the afternoon, a full buffet lunch, access to all sessions and networking opportunities with sponsors, colleagues & partners in the atrium.
Enjoy the full program with refreshments on arrival & in the afternoon, a full buffet lunch, access to all sessions and networking opportunities with sponsors, colleagues & partners in the atrium.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!