Linfield Academy 2016 Football Team's Silent Auction

Get closer to the action at the magnificent Tottenham Hotspur Stadium! This package includes two premium seats (inc pre match food and half time drinks - ticket face value £649 each) to watch Spurs take on Crystal Palace in a thrilling Premier League clash on Wednesday, March 4th, 2026.
Enjoy world-class football in one of the best stadiums in Europe, with top-class views and an electric atmosphere. A must for any football fan!
Experience Old Trafford in true style with two Executive Club tickets to watch Manchester United v West Ham on Wednesday, December 4th, 2025.
Your seats are in Block N2408 with exclusive access to the Manchester Suite, offering a premium matchday experience. Enjoy the atmosphere, comfort, and service of one of United’s hospitality suites before taking in the action from fantastic seats in the stadium.
This is more than just a ticket—it’s a chance to enjoy world-class football with a VIP touch at the Theatre of Dreams.
Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity for any rugby fan! This package includes two grandstand tickets for a URC home game of your choice to cheer on Ulster Rugby at Kingspan Stadium, giving you a brilliant view of all the action.
To make it even more special, you’ll also take home an official Ulster Rugby ball signed by the squad – the perfect collector’s item or gift for any supporter.
Back the team in the stands, then treasure a piece of Ulster Rugby history forever. 🏉
Tee it up at one of Northern Ireland’s finest courses! This prize entitles you and three friends to a four-ball round at Belvoir Park Golf Club, playable Monday to Friday.
Designed by the legendary Harry Colt, Belvoir Park is renowned for its stunning parkland layout, challenging design, and first-class conditioning. A must-play for any golf enthusiast.
Gather your group, enjoy a day of top-quality golf, and experience one of Belfast’s premier golfing venues. ⛳
Enjoy a great day out on the fairways with a four-ball round at Dunmurry Golf Club. Located just outside Belfast, this well-regarded parkland course offers a mix of challenging holes, tree-lined fairways, and an excellent test of golf for players of all levels.
Grab three friends and experience a friendly, competitive round in a welcoming club environment. Perfect for golfers who love a good day out on a quality course. ⛳
Own a true piece of Linfield history! This official Linfield FC jersey from the 2019/20 season has been signed by the squad.
That year, Linfield were crowned Danske Bank Premiership Champions, securing a record-equalling 54th league title in the club’s proud history. This shirt is not just memorabilia—it’s a symbol of one of the club’s many triumphs.
A must-have for any Linfield supporter or football collector. 💙⚽
Celebrate a championship season with this official Linfield FC jersey from 2018/19, signed by the squad.
That year, Linfield dominated the Danske Bank Premiership, finishing eight points clear to lift the league trophy and claim their 53rd league title. This shirt captures the spirit of a winning team and is a fantastic piece of memorabilia for any true Blue.
Whether displayed at home, in the office, or in your collection, this jersey is a must-have for Linfield fans. 💙⚽
Fuel your cravings with a £100 Boojum gift card – the perfect prize for fans of fresh, bold Mexican food! 🌯🌮
Whether it’s burritos, bowls, tacos, or nachos, you’ll enjoy unbeatable flavour, generous portions, and all the energy that comes with Boojum. Use it across any Boojum restaurant to treat yourself, your friends, or your family.
Enjoy an unforgettable night of fast-paced action at the SSE Arena with a Belfast Giants Family Pass! 🏒
This prize gives your family the chance to experience all the excitement, atmosphere, and hard-hitting thrills of live ice hockey as the Giants take to the ice. Perfect for both die-hard fans and first-timers, it’s a brilliant way to spend quality time together while cheering on Belfast’s very own team.
A fantastic family day (or night) out — one to remember!
Spend the festive season at Ibrox with three Main Stand tickets to see Rangers take on Motherwell on Saturday, December 27th, 2025.
This is a brilliant opportunity to watch Rangers in action from prime seats in the Main Stand, soaking up the famous Ibrox atmosphere alongside over 50,000 fans. Perfect for a family outing or a day out with friends.
Back the Gers in style and make this festive fixture one to remember! 🔵⚽
Treat yourself to a night out at one of Belfast’s favourite spots with a £100 voucher for Margot. 🍸🍴
Known for its stylish setting, creative cocktails, and delicious small plates, Margot is the perfect place for date nights, celebrations, or a catch-up with friends. Whether you’re in for food, drinks, or both, this voucher gives you the freedom to enjoy Belfast’s buzzing social scene in style.
The ideal prize for anyone who loves good food, good company, and a great night out.
Fuel your day the healthy way with a £100 voucher for Juice Jar Belfast. 🥤🍓
Whether it’s fresh juices, smoothies, açai bowls, or healthy eats, Juice Jar is the go-to spot for nutritious food that tastes amazing. Perfect for a post-gym refuel, a quick lunch, or simply treating yourself to something fresh and vibrant.
A brilliant prize for anyone who loves health, fitness, and flavour.
