Linfield Academy 2016 Football Team's Silent Auction

Get closer to the action at the magnificent Tottenham Hotspur Stadium! This package includes two premium seats (inc pre match food and half time drinks - ticket face value £649 each) to watch Spurs take on Crystal Palace in a thrilling Premier League clash on Wednesday, March 4th, 2026.



Enjoy world-class football in one of the best stadiums in Europe, with top-class views and an electric atmosphere. A must for any football fan!