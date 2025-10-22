Little Amps Christmas Cash Call - Win £1000

Hosted by
About this raffle
We will use Google Random Number Generator to select out a ticket number live on Facebook on 20th December at 1pm.
We will call the number selected.
You must answer within 5 rings
You must answer with the phrase "HO HO HO"
If you do both of the above you will win £1000. If you don't do either we will move onto the next random number selected by Google Random Number Generator.
Good Luck
