LKF GLOBAL CLEAN WATER PROJECT

Family Manual Water Pump item
Family Manual Water Pump
£200

Regional disparities

  • Sub-Saharan Africa is the most affected region. 
  • Progress in rural areas has improved in some places, but access in urban areas has remained stagnant or decreased in others. 
  • The rates of progress needed to achieve universal access by 2030 would have to increase by three to six times the current rate. 
  • Where Most Needed: Sindh, Uganda, Rwanda.
Community Electric Water Well item
Community Electric Water Well
£350

Global CWP Fund item
Global CWP Fund
£10

Global CWP – Clean Water Pot


Every Drop of Kindness Counts


Not every donor can fund an entire water pump or well — but every contribution still changes lives. The Global CWP (Clean Water Pot) is a collective funding pot that pools smaller donations to support our clean water initiatives worldwide.

Every pound added to the Clean Water Pot helps:

  • Purchase essential materials, filters, and parts for community water projects.
  • Contribute toward the construction or repair of hand pumps and wells.
  • Fund logistics, site surveys, and maintenance to ensure long-term sustainability.

Together, these smaller gifts make a powerful impact — turning many drops of kindness into a river of hope for families and schools without access to clean, safe water.

