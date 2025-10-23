LKF GLOBAL CLEAN WATER PROJECT

Global CWP – Clean Water Pot





Every Drop of Kindness Counts





Not every donor can fund an entire water pump or well — but every contribution still changes lives. The Global CWP (Clean Water Pot) is a collective funding pot that pools smaller donations to support our clean water initiatives worldwide.

Every pound added to the Clean Water Pot helps:

Purchase essential materials, filters, and parts for community water projects.

Contribute toward the construction or repair of hand pumps and wells.

Fund logistics, site surveys, and maintenance to ensure long-term sustainability.

Together, these smaller gifts make a powerful impact — turning many drops of kindness into a river of hope for families and schools without access to clean, safe water.