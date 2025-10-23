LKF GLOBAL CLEAN WATER PROJECT

Global CWP – Clean Water Pot
Every Drop of Kindness Counts
Not every donor can fund an entire water pump or well — but every contribution still changes lives. The Global CWP (Clean Water Pot) is a collective funding pot that pools smaller donations to support our clean water initiatives worldwide.
Every pound added to the Clean Water Pot helps:
- Purchase essential materials, filters, and parts for community water projects.
- Contribute toward the construction or repair of hand pumps and wells.
- Fund logistics, site surveys, and maintenance to ensure long-term sustainability.
Together, these smaller gifts make a powerful impact — turning many drops of kindness into a river of hope for families and schools without access to clean, safe water.
