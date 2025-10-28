THE LITTLE KINDNESS FOUNDATION CIC

THE LITTLE KINDNESS FOUNDATION CIC

LIVE MASJID CAMPAIGNS

Masjid Neetoo
🕌 Support Masjid Neetoo

A Legacy of Faith, Compassion, and Community

Join us in supporting the Neetoo Family in their heartfelt mission to build Masjid Neetoo — a sacred space dedicated to prayer, unity, and hope in a deprived community.

Through your donation, you help create a lasting legacy of sadaqah jariyah (ongoing charity) — a place where generations can gather, learn, and grow in faith.

Your contribution will go directly toward:

  • Building and furnishing Masjid Neetoo in an underprivileged area.
  • Providing access to clean water and essential facilities.
  • Supporting community education and wellbeing programmes within the Masjid.

Every brick you help lay is a step toward light, faith, and lasting reward.


Support the Neetoo Family — Donate today to help build Masjid Neetoo and be part of a legacy of kindness and devotion.

