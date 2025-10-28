LIVE MASJID CAMPAIGNS

🕌 Support Masjid Neetoo
A Legacy of Faith, Compassion, and Community
Join us in supporting the Neetoo Family in their heartfelt mission to build Masjid Neetoo — a sacred space dedicated to prayer, unity, and hope in a deprived community.
Through your donation, you help create a lasting legacy of sadaqah jariyah (ongoing charity) — a place where generations can gather, learn, and grow in faith.
Your contribution will go directly toward:
- Building and furnishing Masjid Neetoo in an underprivileged area.
- Providing access to clean water and essential facilities.
- Supporting community education and wellbeing programmes within the Masjid.
Every brick you help lay is a step toward light, faith, and lasting reward.
✨Support the Neetoo Family — Donate today to help build Masjid Neetoo and be part of a legacy of kindness and devotion.
