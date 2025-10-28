LIVE MASJID CAMPAIGNS

🕌 Support Masjid Neetoo

A Legacy of Faith, Compassion, and Community

Join us in supporting the Neetoo Family in their heartfelt mission to build Masjid Neetoo — a sacred space dedicated to prayer, unity, and hope in a deprived community.

Through your donation, you help create a lasting legacy of sadaqah jariyah (ongoing charity) — a place where generations can gather, learn, and grow in faith.

Your contribution will go directly toward:

Building and furnishing Masjid Neetoo in an underprivileged area.

Providing access to clean water and essential facilities.

Supporting community education and wellbeing programmes within the Masjid.

Every brick you help lay is a step toward light, faith, and lasting reward.





✨Support the Neetoo Family — Donate today to help build Masjid Neetoo and be part of a legacy of kindness and devotion.