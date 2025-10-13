LKF Ramadan Medjoul Mosque Distribution - Feed the Fasting

Yaffa Palestinian Medjoul Dates 5kg item
Yaffa Palestinian Medjoul Dates 5kg item
Yaffa Palestinian Medjoul Dates 5kg item
Yaffa Palestinian Medjoul Dates 5kg
£54
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Net weight: 5kg
Origin: Imported from Palestine
Size: Mix of medium to jumbo
Grade: C/B (loose skin, same great taste)

Safawi Medina Dates 5kg item
Safawi Medina Dates 5kg item
Safawi Medina Dates 5kg item
Safawi Medina Dates 5kg
£45
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Ingredients: Natural Safawi dates
Net weight: 5kg
Origin: Al Madinah, Saudi Arabia
Packaging: Vacuum packed

Classic Medjoul Dates 5kg item
Classic Medjoul Dates 5kg item
Classic Medjoul Dates 5kg item
Classic Medjoul Dates 5kg
£35
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

·         100% Palestinian Produce
·         Carefully picked to ensure highest quality
·         Stored at low temperatures to maintain freshness
·         Naturally sweet taste with no added sugar or syrup
·         No Additives Or Preservatives
·         Perfect as a snack, or with coffee/Tea
·         Perfect for baking, especially Cakes and date biscuits (Ma’amoul)
·         Perfect for sharing
·         Suitable For Vegetarian, Vegan, Raw and Healthy Diets
·         Can be used as a natural sweetener in desserts and smoothies.

addExtraDonation

£

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing