Ysgol Gwaun Y Nant PTA

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Ysgol Gwaun Y Nant PTA

Llythyrau gan Sion Corn / Letters from Santa

Letter - English - Nice List
£3

A letter from Santa in English saying they have made Santa's nice list.

Letter - English - Naughty List
£3

A letter from Santa in English highlighting that the children may not have been as nice as they could have been but that there is still time to make a change. This is a gentle letter that encourages positive change - not nasty or threatening.

Llythyr - Cymraeg - Rhestr Neis
£3

Llythyr gan Siôn Corn yn Cymraeg yn dweud eu bod wedi gwneud rhestr neis Siôn Corn.


A letter in Welsh from Sion Corn saying they have made Sion Corn's nice list.

Llythyr - Cymraeg - Rhestr Drygionus
£3

Llythyr yn Gymraeg gan Sion Corn yn dweud efallai nad oedd y plant wedi bod mor neis ag y gallent fod ond mae dal amser i wneud newid. Llythyr caredig yw hwn sy'n annog newid cadarnhaol - nid yn ddiflas na bygythiol.


A letter in Welsh from Sion Corn saying that the children may not have been as nice as they could have been but that there is still time to make a change. This is a gentle letter that encourages positive change - not nasty or threatening.

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