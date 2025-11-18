Llythyrau gan Sion Corn / Letters from Santa

Llythyr yn Gymraeg gan Sion Corn yn dweud efallai nad oedd y plant wedi bod mor neis ag y gallent fod ond mae dal amser i wneud newid. Llythyr caredig yw hwn sy'n annog newid cadarnhaol - nid yn ddiflas na bygythiol.





A letter in Welsh from Sion Corn saying that the children may not have been as nice as they could have been but that there is still time to make a change. This is a gentle letter that encourages positive change - not nasty or threatening.