LMT Golf Day Silent Auction

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Addington Palace Golf Club in Surrey is a premier 18-hole parkland course set within a historic royal estate, offering a challenging yet scenic round. Known for its immaculate, year-round playable fairways and greens, it provides a luxurious golfing experience.
Starting bid
North Middlesex Golf Club, a historic, challenging 18-hole parkland course in North London offering scenic views and immaculate greens. Situated in Friern Barnet with a Victorian clubhouse, it provides a welcoming, high-quality test for golfers of all skill levels.
Starting bid
Signed Scotland Rugby Shirt by the 2024 Calcutta Cup Winning side.
All Framed
Starting bid
Signed Scotland Rugby Shirt by the 2024 Calcutta Cup Winning side.
All Framed
Starting bid
This 54-degree features 12D grind, offering incredible versatility, making it perfect for approach shots from the fairway, delicate chips around the green, and escaping bunkers with ease.
Starting bid
This 54-degree features 08M grind, offering incredible versatility, making it perfect for approach shots from the fairway, delicate chips around the green, and escaping bunkers with ease.
Starting bid
Never guess your distance again! The Bushnell Phantom 2 provides instant front, center, and back yardages on a bright display. Features 38,000+ preloaded courses, magnetic cart mounting (BITE), and a 18+ hour battery life. Simple, accurate, and ready for the course
Starting bid
Never guess your distance again! The Bushnell Phantom 2 provides instant front, center, and back yardages on a bright display. Features 38,000+ preloaded courses, magnetic cart mounting (BITE), and a 18+ hour battery life. Simple, accurate, and ready for the course
Starting bid
The most stunning wine I’ve ever laid my eyes on, and trust me on this, it really does taste as good as it looks! Ultimate Provence is THE rosé for all seasons – bright, vibrant and deliciously dry, with aromas and flavours of fresh citrus, exotic fruits, delocate florals and a touch of white pepper spice. If you want a crowd-pleaser then this methuselah ticks all the boxes - the party starts right here, right now.
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