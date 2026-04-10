LMT Golf Day Silent Auction

The most stunning wine I’ve ever laid my eyes on, and trust me on this, it really does taste as good as it looks! Ultimate Provence is THE rosé for all seasons – bright, vibrant and deliciously dry, with aromas and flavours of fresh citrus, exotic fruits, delocate florals and a touch of white pepper spice. If you want a crowd-pleaser then this methuselah ticks all the boxes - the party starts right here, right now.