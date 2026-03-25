London Eid Festival 2026 - 1 Eid ul Adha in Goodmayes Park

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About this event
Ilford IG3 9RT, UK
FREE - Everyone is welcome to join the prayer and you can make a donation towards the prayer musallah tarpaulin sheets any amount you wish.
£3 value - SAVE £1 ONLINE - Family bundles will save you more. This ticket is for one person's entry FOR SECOND DAY of Eid. For more tickets - buy a family bundle to save more...
£8 value - SAVE £2 ONLINE - One car parking space for DAY 2
The Fitrana is set at £7 per person in your household. So 10 people would be a £70 payment for Fitrana. Do your math and enter the correct amount for the number of people in your household insha'Allah. May Allah accept it from us all.
£18 value - SAVE £6 ONLINE - This ticket is for two people and includes an entry on ALL Days, Fireworks show on Eid night and much more. If Eid is on Thursday then you ge an extra day of fun for FREE!
£26 value - SAVE £8 ONLINE - This ticket is for two people and includes an entry on ALL Days, onsite parking Eid Day Only, Fireworks show on Eid night and much more. If Eid is on Thursday then you ge an extra day of fun for FREE!
£35 value - SAVE £11 ONLINE - This ticket is for THREE people and includes an entry on ALL Days, Fireworks show on Eid night and much more. If Eid is on Thursday then you ge an extra day of fun for FREE!
£35 value - SAVE £11 ONLINE - This ticket is for THREE people and includes an entry on ALL Days, onsite parking Eid Day Only, Fireworks show on Eid night and much more. If Eid is on Thursday then you ge an extra day of fun for FREE!
£36 Value - SAVE £8 ONLINE - This ticket is for a family of up to 4 people and includes an entry on ALL DAYS, and Fireworks SHOW on Eid night and much more. If Eid is on Thursday then you ge an extra day of fun for FREE!
£44 Value - SAVE £10 ONLINE - This ticket is for a family of up to 4 people and includes an entry on ALL DAYS, onsite parking Eid Day, and Fireworks SHOW on Eid night and much more. If Eid is on Thursday then you ge an extra day of fun for FREE!
£45 Value - SAVE £9 ONLINE - This ticket is for a family of up to 5 people and includes an entry on ALL DAYS, and Fireworks SHOW on Eid night and much more. If Eid is on Thursday then you ge an extra day of fun for FREE!
£45 Value - SAVE £9 ONLINE - This ticket is for a family of up to 5 people and includes an entry on ALL DAYS, ONSITE PARKING, and Fireworks SHOW on Eid night and much more. If Eid is on Thursday then you ge an extra day of fun for FREE!
£56 Value - SAVE £18 ONLINE - This ticket is for a family of up to 6 people and includes an entry on ALL DAYS, and Fireworks SHOW on Eid night. If Eid is on Thursday then you ge an extra day of fun for FREE!
£62 Value - SAVE £20 ONLINE - This ticket is for a family of up to 6 people and includes an entry on ALL DAYS, onsite parking, and Fireworks SHOW on Eid night. If Eid is on Thursday then you ge an extra day of fun for FREE!
£74 Value - SAVE £24 ONLINE - This ticket is for a family of up to 8 people and includes an entry on ALL DAYS, onsite parking, and Fireworks SHOW on Eid night. If Eid is on Thursday then you ge an extra day of fun for FREE!
£80 Value - SAVE £26 ONLINE - This ticket is for a family of up to 8 people and includes an entry on ALL DAYS, onsite parking Eid Day, and Fireworks SHOW on Eid night. If Eid is on Thursday then you ge an extra day of fun for FREE!
£106 Value - SAVE £38 ONLINE - This ticket is for a family of up to 10 people and includes an entry on ALL DAYS, onsite parking Eid Day, and Fireworks SHOW on Eid night. If Eid is on Thursday then you ge an extra day of fun for FREE!
£8 value - SAVE £2 ONLINE - One car parking space for DAY 1
£9 VALUE - SAVE £3 WITH THIS BUNDLE. Family bundles will save you more. This ticket is for one person's entry FOR ALL DAYS of Eid. For more tickets - buy a family bundle to save more... If Eid is on Thursday then you ge an extra day of fun for FREE!
£6 VALUE - SAVE £2 WITH THIS BUNDLE. Family bundles will save you more. This ticket is for one person's entry FOR BOTH DAYS of Eid. For more tickets - buy a family bundle to save more...
£3 value - SAVE £1 ONLINE - NO FIREWORKS SHOW - Family bundles will save you more. This ticket is for one person's entry FOR FIRST DAY of Eid. For more tickets - buy a family bundle to save more...
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