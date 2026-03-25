eid celebration committee

Hosted by

eid celebration committee

About this event

London Eid Festival 2026 - 1 Eid ul Adha in Goodmayes Park

Green Lane

Ilford IG3 9RT, UK

Eid Prayer Only
Pay what you can

FREE - Everyone is welcome to join the prayer and you can make a donation towards the prayer musallah tarpaulin sheets any amount you wish.

Single Ticket - DAY 2 ONLY ENTRY
£2

£3 value - SAVE £1 ONLINE - Family bundles will save you more. This ticket is for one person's entry FOR SECOND DAY of Eid. For more tickets - buy a family bundle to save more...

CAR PARKING ALL DAY - DAY 2
£6

£8 value - SAVE £2 ONLINE - One car parking space for DAY 2

Fitrana - Zakat ul Fitr
Pay what you can

The Fitrana is set at £7 per person in your household. So 10 people would be a £70 payment for Fitrana. Do your math and enter the correct amount for the number of people in your household insha'Allah. May Allah accept it from us all.

Eid for TWO: ACCESS ALL DAYS + Fireworks Show
£12

£18 value - SAVE £6 ONLINE - This ticket is for two people and includes an entry on ALL Days, Fireworks show on Eid night and much more. If Eid is on Thursday then you ge an extra day of fun for FREE!

Eid for TWO: ACCESS ALL DAYS + Fireworks Show - 1x Car Park
£18

£26 value - SAVE £8 ONLINE - This ticket is for two people and includes an entry on ALL Days, onsite parking Eid Day Only, Fireworks show on Eid night and much more. If Eid is on Thursday then you ge an extra day of fun for FREE!

FAMILY of 3: ACCESS ALL DAYS + Fireworks Show
£18

£35 value - SAVE £11 ONLINE - This ticket is for THREE people and includes an entry on ALL Days, Fireworks show on Eid night and much more. If Eid is on Thursday then you ge an extra day of fun for FREE!

FAMILY of 3: ACCESS ALL DAYS + Fireworks Show - 1x Car Park
£24

£35 value - SAVE £11 ONLINE - This ticket is for THREE people and includes an entry on ALL Days, onsite parking Eid Day Only, Fireworks show on Eid night and much more. If Eid is on Thursday then you ge an extra day of fun for FREE!

Family of 4 - ACCESS ALL DAYS + Fireworks SHOW
£24

£36 Value - SAVE £8 ONLINE - This ticket is for a family of up to 4 people and includes an entry on ALL DAYS, and Fireworks SHOW on Eid night and much more. If Eid is on Thursday then you ge an extra day of fun for FREE!

Family of 4 - ACCESS ALL DAYS + Fireworks SHOW + 1x Car Park
£30

£44 Value - SAVE £10 ONLINE - This ticket is for a family of up to 4 people and includes an entry on ALL DAYS, onsite parking Eid Day, and Fireworks SHOW on Eid night and much more. If Eid is on Thursday then you ge an extra day of fun for FREE!

Family of 5 - ACCESS ALL DAYS + Fireworks SHOW
£30

£45 Value - SAVE £9 ONLINE - This ticket is for a family of up to 5 people and includes an entry on ALL DAYS, and Fireworks SHOW on Eid night and much more. If Eid is on Thursday then you ge an extra day of fun for FREE!

Family of 5 - ACCESS ALL DAYS + Fireworks SHOW + 1X CAR
£36

£45 Value - SAVE £9 ONLINE - This ticket is for a family of up to 5 people and includes an entry on ALL DAYS, ONSITE PARKING, and Fireworks SHOW on Eid night and much more. If Eid is on Thursday then you ge an extra day of fun for FREE!

Family of 6 - ACCESS ALL DAYS + Fireworks SHOW
£36

£56 Value - SAVE £18 ONLINE - This ticket is for a family of up to 6 people and includes an entry on ALL DAYS, and Fireworks SHOW on Eid night. If Eid is on Thursday then you ge an extra day of fun for FREE!

Family of 6 - ACCESS ALL DAYS + Fireworks SHOW + 1x Car Park
£42

£62 Value - SAVE £20 ONLINE - This ticket is for a family of up to 6 people and includes an entry on ALL DAYS, onsite parking, and Fireworks SHOW on Eid night. If Eid is on Thursday then you ge an extra day of fun for FREE!

Family of 8 - ACCESS ALL DAYS + Fireworks SHOW
£48

£74 Value - SAVE £24 ONLINE - This ticket is for a family of up to 8 people and includes an entry on ALL DAYS, onsite parking, and Fireworks SHOW on Eid night. If Eid is on Thursday then you ge an extra day of fun for FREE!

Family of 8 - ACCESS ALL DAYS + Fireworks SHOW + 1x Car Park
£54

£80 Value - SAVE £26 ONLINE - This ticket is for a family of up to 8 people and includes an entry on ALL DAYS, onsite parking Eid Day, and Fireworks SHOW on Eid night. If Eid is on Thursday then you ge an extra day of fun for FREE!

Family of 10 ACCESS ALL DAYS + Fireworks SHOW + 2x Car Park
£68

£106 Value - SAVE £38 ONLINE - This ticket is for a family of up to 10 people and includes an entry on ALL DAYS, onsite parking Eid Day, and Fireworks SHOW on Eid night. If Eid is on Thursday then you ge an extra day of fun for FREE!

CAR PARKING ALL DAY - DAY 1
£6

£8 value - SAVE £2 ONLINE - One car parking space for DAY 1

Single Ticket - ACCESS ALL DAYS + Fireworks Show
£6

£9 VALUE - SAVE £3 WITH THIS BUNDLE. Family bundles will save you more. This ticket is for one person's entry FOR ALL DAYS of Eid. For more tickets - buy a family bundle to save more... If Eid is on Thursday then you ge an extra day of fun for FREE!

Single Ticket - DAY 1 ONLY Entry + Fireworks Show
£4

£6 VALUE - SAVE £2 WITH THIS BUNDLE. Family bundles will save you more. This ticket is for one person's entry FOR BOTH DAYS of Eid. For more tickets - buy a family bundle to save more...

Single Ticket - DAY 1 ONLY ENTRY
£2

£3 value - SAVE £1 ONLINE - NO FIREWORKS SHOW - Family bundles will save you more. This ticket is for one person's entry FOR FIRST DAY of Eid. For more tickets - buy a family bundle to save more...

Add a donation for eid celebration committee

£

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