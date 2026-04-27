Lowender Festival Early Bird Rover

About this event
Friday to Sunday inclusive for Wesley concerts, The Ladder events, Community Centre ceilidhs, dance workshops and music workshops, excluding the Tim Edey and Michael McGoldrick master classes.
Friday to Sunday inclusive for Wesley concerts, The Ladder events, Community Centre ceilidhs, dance workshops and music workshops, excluding the Tim Edey and Michael McGoldrick master classes.
Friday to Sunday inclusive for Wesley concerts, The Ladder events, Community Centre ceilidhs, dance workshops and music workshops, excluding the Tim Edey and Michael McGoldrick master classes.
£
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