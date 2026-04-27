Lowender

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Lowender

About this event

Lowender Festival Early Bird Rover

Redruth

UK

Early Bird Rover - 26 yrs +
£90
Available until Aug 1

Friday to Sunday inclusive for Wesley concerts, The Ladder events, Community Centre ceilidhs, dance workshops and music workshops, excluding the Tim Edey and Michael McGoldrick master classes.

Early Bird Rover - 18 - 26 yrs
£45
Available until Aug 1

Friday to Sunday inclusive for Wesley concerts, The Ladder events, Community Centre ceilidhs, dance workshops and music workshops, excluding the Tim Edey and Michael McGoldrick master classes.

Under 18 yrs
Free
Available until Aug 1

Friday to Sunday inclusive for Wesley concerts, The Ladder events, Community Centre ceilidhs, dance workshops and music workshops, excluding the Tim Edey and Michael McGoldrick master classes.

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