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Starting bid
*Valued at £3,000
Indulge in an extraordinary omakase experience for four guests at Sushi Amamoto, Mayfair’s newest destination for refined Japanese dining.
From the team of Geoff and Lucas Leong, the visionaries behind the Michelin-starred Japanese omakase at 36 Albemarle Street, Sushi Amamoto introduces an exceptional new Chef Patron whose acclaimed restaurant in Japan holds a waiting list of over one year. This rare London opening brings the same precision, artistry and reverence for seasonality to the heart of Mayfair.
Set within an intimate and beautifully crafted space, Sushi Amamoto offers a true omakase journey, where each course is meticulously prepared and presented in front of you. Expect masterful technique, the finest ingredients sourced with care, and a dining experience that celebrates both tradition and innovation.
This exclusive prize includes:
• Omakase lunch for four guests
• An immersive dining experience led by the Chef Patron, whose restaurant back home has over a one year waiting list!
A rare opportunity to experience one of London’s most anticipated Japanese restaurants and a culinary event of exceptional calibre.
Starting bid
*Valued at £3,000
Step into the heart of Istanbul’s most prestigious contemporary art week with exclusive access to the 21st edition of Contemporary Istanbul, paired with a two-night stay at The Peninsula Istanbul.
This VIP experience includes priority access to the fair’s most in-demand moments, including At First Sight (invitation only preview), the official VIP Preview Day, and curated entry throughout the fair week.
The upcoming edition, taking place between 22 and 27 September 2026, will bring together prominent galleries, artists and collectors from around the world. Each year, the fair presents a dedicated section spotlighting a different region. The upcoming edition’s focus, Focus: Asia, will be the first of two consecutive editions dedicated to Asia, showcasing a curated selection of galleries, artists, collectors and opinion leaders from across the region. This special programme offers an inspiring perspective on Asia’s contemporary art scene, set against Istanbul’s vibrant and diverse cultural fabric.
This exclusive experience includes:
• Two-night stay at The Peninsula Istanbul between 22 and 27 September 2026
• Daily breakfast for two
• Contemporary Istanbul VIP Programme and access to the artworks.
The voucher is valid until 27 September 2027. Please book your tickets by 6 June 2026.
Starting bid
*Valued at £3,000
Step into the heart of Istanbul’s most prestigious contemporary art week with exclusive access to the 21st edition of Contemporary Istanbul, paired with a two-night stay at The Peninsula Istanbul.
This VIP experience includes priority access to the fair’s most in-demand moments, including At First Sight (invitation only preview), the official VIP Preview Day, and curated entry throughout the fair week.
The upcoming edition, taking place between 22 and 27 September 2026, will bring together prominent galleries, artists and collectors from around the world. Each year, the fair presents a dedicated section spotlighting a different region. The upcoming edition’s focus, Focus: Asia, will be the first of two consecutive editions dedicated to Asia, showcasing a curated selection of galleries, artists, collectors and opinion leaders from across the region. This special programme offers an inspiring perspective on Asia’s contemporary art scene, set against Istanbul’s vibrant and diverse cultural fabric.
This exclusive experience includes:
• Two-night stay at The Peninsula Istanbul between 22 and 27 September 2026
• Daily breakfast for two
• Contemporary Istanbul VIP Programme and access to the artworks.
The voucher is valid until 27 September 2027. Please book your tickets by 6 June 2026.
Starting bid
*Valued at £3,450
Enjoy a complimentary two-night stay in a Deluxe Suite at Rosewood London, one of the city’s most refined and centrally located luxury hotels.
Nestled in the heart of High Holborn, Rosewood London blends Edwardian grandeur with contemporary elegance, offering an exceptional retreat just moments from Covent Garden, the British Museum, and London’s vibrant cultural scene.
This exclusive experience includes:
• Two-night stay in a Deluxe Suite
• Daily English breakfast for two
From the hotel’s iconic courtyard entrance to its beautifully designed suites and impeccable service, Rosewood London offers a stay defined by sophistication, comfort, and timeless style.
The voucher is valid until 31 December 2026. Subject to availability and blackout dates.
Starting bid
*Valued at £3,700
Enjoy a luxurious two-night stay for two guests in a Suite at The Peninsula London, with complimentary breakfast included daily.
One of London’s most prestigious new addresses, The Peninsula London combines timeless elegance with contemporary sophistication. Perfectly positioned in the heart of Belgravia, moments from Hyde Park and Buckingham Palace, the hotel offers impeccable service, refined design, and world-class hospitality.
This exclusive experience includes:
• Two-night stay in a Suite
• Daily breakfast for two
The voucher is valid until 26 February 2027. Redemption is subject to availability and must be arranged in advance.
Starting bid
*Valued at £7,400
Indulge in a two-night stay at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, where contemporary design meets untouched natural beauty. Set in the heart of the Maldives’ North Malé Atoll, Patina offers a refined island experience shaped by art, architecture and slow living. Designed by renowned architect Marcio Kogan, the resort blends minimalist elegance with panoramic ocean views, pristine white sands and crystal-clear waters.
Your stay invites you to unwind in a serene private villa, savour world-class dining across diverse culinary concepts, and immerse yourself in a curated programme of art, wellness and cultural encounters. From sunrise swims in turquoise lagoons to restorative spa rituals and sunset dining by the sea, every moment is crafted for calm and connection.
This offer includes:
· Two nights in an Overwater Pool Villa
· Daily breakfast for two
· Shared luxury speedboat transfers from Velana International Airport for two guests
The voucher valid until 15 December 2026.
Starting bid
*Valued at £1,800
Experience an elegant overnight escape at The Chancery Rosewood, including a stay for two in a Deluxe Mews Suite with breakfast.
Set within one of London’s most distinguished addresses, The Chancery Rosewood blends heritage architecture with contemporary refinement. The Deluxe Mews Suite offers generous space, thoughtful design, and a serene atmosphere in the heart of the city.
This exclusive experience includes:
• One-night stay in a Deluxe Mews Suite for two guests
• Breakfast for two
The voucher is valid until 26 February 2027 and is subject to availability and blackout dates.
Starting bid
*Valued at £8,500+VAT
Bystanders Find Plausible Reasons for You (2021) by Yukako Sakakura. Acrylic on canvas, 100 x 80.3 cm.
Yukako Sakakura is a Japanese artist trained in Glasgow, Scotland and currently lives and works in Japan. Since then, she has been internationally participating in numerous exhibitions and collaboration projects. Sakakura’s work has been featured in Vogue.com and shown on BBC ‘In Pictures’ and her recent solo show was reviewed in the Financial Times “Critics Choice” by their chief critic Jackie Wullschlager. Sakakura’s practice often combines figurative and abstract elements to explore identity, perception and psychological tension. Her paintings and drawings evoke an intimate sense of time and presence, using recurring forms and subtle narratives to reflect on how we internalise emotion, memory and the shared experience of being observed. Through both delicate mark-making and thoughtful composition, her work invites contemplation and personal engagement.
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