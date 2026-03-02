LUNA 2026 | esea contemporary

*Valued at £3,000

Indulge in an extraordinary omakase experience for 4 guests at Sushi Amamoto, Mayfair’s newest destination for refined Japanese dining.





From the team of Geoff and Lucas Leong, the visionaries behind the Michelin-starred Japanese omakase at 36 Albemarle Street, Sushi Amamoto introduces an exceptional new Chef Patron whose acclaimed restaurant in Japan holds a waiting list of over one year. This rare London opening brings the same precision, artistry and reverence for seasonality to the heart of Mayfair.

Set within an intimate and beautifully crafted space, Sushi Amamoto offers a true omakase journey, where each course is meticulously prepared and presented in front of you. Expect masterful technique, the finest ingredients sourced with care, and a dining experience that celebrates both tradition and innovation.





This exclusive prize includes:

• Omakase lunch or dinner for 4 guests, subject to available agreed date.

• A glass of champagne on arrival for each guest.

• An immersive dining experience led by the Chef Patron, whose restaurant back home has over a one year waiting list!

• A rare opportunity to experience one of London’s most anticipated Japanese restaurants and a culinary event of exceptional calibre.





Please note: food and service charge are included in each prize.



