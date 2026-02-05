LUTON Eid Prayer & Festival 2026 - Headline Sponsor Luton Rising

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About this event
FREE ENTRY! If you wish to support us then please do add a donation.
Volunteers needed and please contribute to show your support. 1Eid is 100% Volunteer run.
VIP Parking - GREAT VALUE - Keep your car safe and nearby. Park on the grass at the prayer on stockwood park and then again park on the grass on Popes Meadows during the festival and fireworks.
NO PARKING on the roads, clamping and ticketing will be in progress with cones and signs out. Park sensibly on the grounds please.
Volunteers needed and please contribute to show your support. 1Eid is 100% Volunteer run.
£
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