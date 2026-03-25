LUTON Eid Festival 2026 - 1 Eid ul Adha in Wardown park

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About this event
Prayer facilities and the festival entry is all free of charge but we ask that you make a small contribution as we are volunteer run 100% your support will be spent on the event, security, prayer mats, shelters, traffic management etc.. Please support the sunnah revived. Let's all work together to keep it revived.
£100 - £180 please select and type how many shares or sheep you wish. Please plan your sacrifice early so we can arrange it for you insha'Allah.
£100 per share of 7 shares of a decent size cow or
£180 for a decent size sheep.
We can deliver in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India or Syrian refugees. We can also arrange it here in the UK and give the meat to the less fortunate muslims registered at Food Banks.
FREE ENTRY! If you wish to support us then please do add a donation.
Volunteers needed and please contribute to show your support. 1Eid is 100% Volunteer run. 100% PROCEEDS TO CHARITY
VIP MEANS that you can park on the grass during the prayer on stockwood park, you can park on popes meadows during the festival for both days. 100% PROCEEDS TO CHARITY
GREAT VALUE - Keep your car safe and nearby. Park on the grass at the prayer on stockwood park and then again park on the grass on Popes Meadows during the festival and fireworks. 100% PROCEEDS TO CHARITY
NO PARKING on the roads, clamping and ticketing will be in progress with cones and signs out. Park sensibly on the grounds please.
Volunteers needed and please contribute to show your support. 1Eid is 100% Volunteer run.
FIREWORKS FINALE WILL BE ON POPES MEADOW ON EID DAY AFTER SUNSET. £3 PER PERSON HELPS US COVER THE COSTS AND INCREASE THE QUALITY OF THE EVENT. 100% PROCEEDS TO CHARITY
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!