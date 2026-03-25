LUTON Eid Festival 2026 - 1 Eid ul Adha in Wardown park

£100 - £180 please select and type how many shares or sheep you wish. Please plan your sacrifice early so we can arrange it for you insha'Allah.





£100 per share of 7 shares of a decent size cow or





£180 for a decent size sheep.



We can deliver in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India or Syrian refugees. We can also arrange it here in the UK and give the meat to the less fortunate muslims registered at Food Banks.