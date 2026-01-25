MHC EOS Dinner Silent Auction Fundraiser 2026

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Starting bid
Donor: Paddy Leese Turtle Beach Recon Arctic Camo. Finally, you can get to clap your offspring at Fortnite with this bad boy (now if that isn't motivation, I don't know what is). Or maybe a more sedate game of Golf with your Friends, either way, it's winner winner chicken dinner. RRP £50. In good condition, not used much. Specs: https://uk.turtlebeach.com/products/recon-controller?Color=Arctic+Camo
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Donor: Gair Ford. Triple Distilled Irish Whiskey. Like a wee tipple before bed? or need a first line of attack for winter bugs? or maybe you just want to treat yourself to Irish coffee's all summer? get bidding folks!
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Donor: Liz Thomas. Have you had your eye on that one piece of apparell but couldn't quite justify getting it, or decided to spend the money on chocolate instead (price up by 30% in the last two years..Christ on a bike!). Well, this could help...it could be you....
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Donor: Paddy Leese. Dropped gate? mouldy shower sealant? leaky tap? loose curtain rail? or need your TV on a wall? - any number of small jobs that need doing in up to 4 hours (worth £112). If you a'int got decent coffee and nice biscuits, don't apply ;) (materials not included).
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Donor: Alex Diggory. Fancy a tip-top night of fine dining, or one of the best Sunday roasts you'll ever have? (in my top 5, ever). Well, get bidding for an amazing £100 voucher, now!
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Donor: Jenni Needham Ready for a summer BBQ, or just sit in your fridge for 9 months. Either way, you’ll enjoy it (eventually).
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Donor: Pete Youds. New stick next season? or bag..shinnies..apparel...astro's...glove...the list goes on. At the time I write this, there's a BIG warehouse sale on too...hope it's still on come the date?
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Donor: Pete Youds. Fancy the kudos of being sponsored! got to be tempting for all you 1st teamers out there! Question is, which third of you will be sponsored???
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Donor: Rixy. Location: local shooting ground near Bosley. All shooting and safety equipment provided,
along with a qualified instructor whom will have you smashing targets with ease (with a bit of friendly competition thrown in!). Ordinarily would be £55 per person. Weekends are easiest to schedule. Good duck, I mean luck!
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Starting bid
Donor: junior section parents. Summer time tipples and some sweet stuff.
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Donor: junior section parents. A collection of wines and ales.
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Donor: junior section parents. A collection of wines and quality confectionary (play float on a straw with the Maltesers)
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Donor: Lisa Paton. Now then, surely a hot item....!
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Donor: Lisa Paton. Bit of a wierd combo, but we love it! perfect for the discerning gentleman!
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Donor: Liz Thomas. Now then, 99% of you are going to need this, so no excuses. Get bidding (or bid for someone else for a larf)!
Starting bid
Donor: MHC. Yes, you read that right, 50% off membership for the 2026/7 season! applies to all types of membership, including match day fees for PAYG. However if it goes hot, some may be priced out.......
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