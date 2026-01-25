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Macclesfield Hockey Club
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MHC EOS Dinner Silent Auction Fundraiser 2026

Pick-up location

90 Dorchester Way, Tytherington, Macclesfield SK10 2JP, UK

X Box Controller item
X Box Controller item
X Box Controller item
X Box Controller
£10

Starting bid

Donor: Paddy Leese Turtle Beach Recon Arctic Camo. Finally, you can get to clap your offspring at Fortnite with this bad boy (now if that isn't motivation, I don't know what is). Or maybe a more sedate game of Golf with your Friends, either way, it's winner winner chicken dinner. RRP £50. In good condition, not used much. Specs: https://uk.turtlebeach.com/products/recon-controller?Color=Arctic+Camo

Jameson's Irish Whisky item
Jameson's Irish Whisky
£9

Starting bid

Donor: Gair Ford. Triple Distilled Irish Whiskey. Like a wee tipple before bed? or need a first line of attack for winter bugs? or maybe you just want to treat yourself to Irish coffee's all summer? get bidding folks!

£30 Stash Hockey Voucher! item
£30 Stash Hockey Voucher!
£10

Starting bid

Donor: Liz Thomas. Have you had your eye on that one piece of apparell but couldn't quite justify getting it, or decided to spend the money on chocolate instead (price up by 30% in the last two years..Christ on a bike!). Well, this could help...it could be you....

Handyman for half a day! item
Handyman for half a day!
£30

Starting bid

Donor: Paddy Leese. Dropped gate? mouldy shower sealant? leaky tap? loose curtain rail? or need your TV on a wall? - any number of small jobs that need doing in up to 4 hours (worth £112). If you a'int got decent coffee and nice biscuits, don't apply ;) (materials not included).

£100 voucher for The Ryles Arms item
£100 voucher for The Ryles Arms
£30

Starting bid

Donor: Alex Diggory. Fancy a tip-top night of fine dining, or one of the best Sunday roasts you'll ever have? (in my top 5, ever). Well, get bidding for an amazing £100 voucher, now!

Prosecco (7,8,9) item
Prosecco (7,8,9)
£3

Starting bid

Donor: Jenni Needham Ready for a summer BBQ, or just sit in your fridge for 9 months. Either way, you’ll enjoy it (eventually).

£100 Gryphon Gift Voucher! item
£100 Gryphon Gift Voucher!
£10

Starting bid

Donor: Pete Youds. New stick next season? or bag..shinnies..apparel...astro's...glove...the list goes on. At the time I write this, there's a BIG warehouse sale on too...hope it's still on come the date?

30% Gryphon Sponsorship! item
30% Gryphon Sponsorship!
£10

Starting bid

Donor: Pete Youds. Fancy the kudos of being sponsored! got to be tempting for all you 1st teamers out there! Question is, which third of you will be sponsored???

Two person clay pigeon shooting experience item
Two person clay pigeon shooting experience
£30

Starting bid

Donor: Rixy. Location: local shooting ground near Bosley. All shooting and safety equipment provided,

along with a qualified instructor whom will have you smashing targets with ease (with a bit of friendly competition thrown in!). Ordinarily would be £55 per person. Weekends are easiest to schedule. Good duck, I mean luck!


Full body/scalp massage, facial and foot pamper item
Full body/scalp massage, facial and foot pamper
£15

Starting bid

Donor: Liz Thomas. Courtesey of KK Healing Hands https://www.facebook.com/KKHealingHandsMassage/

Hamper: Summer time drinks and nibbles item
Hamper: Summer time drinks and nibbles
£10

Starting bid

Donor: junior section parents. Summer time tipples and some sweet stuff.

Hamper: booze and you lose item
Hamper: booze and you lose
£10

Starting bid

Donor: junior section parents. A collection of wines and ales.

Hamper: go on, treat yourself item
Hamper: go on, treat yourself
£10

Starting bid

Donor: junior section parents. A collection of wines and quality confectionary (play float on a straw with the Maltesers)

Pamper Hamper! item
Pamper Hamper!
£10

Starting bid

Donor: Lisa Paton. Now then, surely a hot item....!

Hamper: socks, snacks & a mug! item
Hamper: socks, snacks & a mug!
£10

Starting bid

Donor: Lisa Paton. Bit of a wierd combo, but we love it! perfect for the discerning gentleman!

Hangover Hamper! item
Hangover Hamper!
£10

Starting bid

Donor: Liz Thomas. Now then, 99% of you are going to need this, so no excuses. Get bidding (or bid for someone else for a larf)!

50% off membership for the 2026/7 season! item
50% off membership for the 2026/7 season!
£50

Starting bid

Donor: MHC. Yes, you read that right, 50% off membership for the 2026/7 season! applies to all types of membership, including match day fees for PAYG. However if it goes hot, some may be priced out.......

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!