Madrasah Weekend Tuition May-July 26

About this event
Shear Brow, BB1 8DX
8 Sessions - May 17, 24, June 7, 14, 21, 28, July 5, 12
Your child MUST be currently in a Hifdh class.
8 Sessions - May 17, 24, June 7, 14, 21, 28, July 5, 12
Your child MUST be currently in a Hifdh class.
7 Sessions - May 31, June 7, 14, 21, 28, July 5, 12
Your child MUST be currently in a Hifdh class.
7 Sessions - May 31, June 7, 14, 21, 28, July 5, 12
7 Sessions - May 31, June 7, 14, 21, 28, July 5, 12
7 Sessions - May 31, June 7, 14, 21, 28, July 5, 12
£
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