Maryam Hikmah Centre

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Maryam Hikmah Centre

About this event

Madrasah Weekend Tuition May-July 26

Maryam Hikmah Centre

Shear Brow, BB1 8DX

Hifdh (Boys) - Sundays 10am - 11am
£40

8 Sessions - May 17, 24, June 7, 14, 21, 28, July 5, 12

Your child MUST be currently in a Hifdh class.

Hifdh (Boys) - Sundays 11am - 12pm
£40

8 Sessions - May 17, 24, June 7, 14, 21, 28, July 5, 12

Your child MUST be currently in a Hifdh class.

Hifdh (Girls) - Sundays 10am - 11am
£35

7 Sessions - May 31, June 7, 14, 21, 28, July 5, 12

Your child MUST be currently in a Hifdh class.

Qaidah Support - Sundays 10am - 11am
£35

7 Sessions - May 31, June 7, 14, 21, 28, July 5, 12

Quran Support - Sundays 10am - 11am
£35

7 Sessions - May 31, June 7, 14, 21, 28, July 5, 12

Duas, Surats & Islamic Studies Support - Sundays 11am - 12pm
£35

7 Sessions - May 31, June 7, 14, 21, 28, July 5, 12

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