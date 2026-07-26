Maggie’s Silent Auction

This auction item is for a half-day session with Adam Allward at Beyond the Pines in Claughton Village, Birkenhead. It is worth £250 and has been kindly donated by Adam himself.





Adam Allward

(https://www.instagram.com/adamatattoo)





Beyond the Pines

28 Upton Road, Claughton Village, Birkenhead, CH41 0DF.

https://www.beyondthepines.uk/



