Maggie’s Silent Auction

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Starting bid
15/11/2026 at 7:30 PM Co-op Live, Manchester
Section 104, Row 17, Seats 77 & 78.
Purchase value for both tickets is £170.
Myles Smith is a British folk-pop singer and songwriter from Luton, best known for his 2024 singles "Stargazing" and "Nice to Meet You".
Starting bid
This auction item is for a half-day session with Adam Allward at Beyond the Pines in Claughton Village, Birkenhead. It is worth £250 and has been kindly donated by Adam himself.
Adam Allward
(https://www.instagram.com/adamatattoo)
Beyond the Pines
28 Upton Road, Claughton Village, Birkenhead, CH41 0DF.
https://www.beyondthepines.uk/
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