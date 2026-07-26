Two smiling women with glasses and festive face decorations are in the foreground, with a sunny outdoor background and a graphic promoting Maggie's Silent Auction.
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Maggie’s Silent Auction

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Myles Smith at Co-op Live Manchester (2 tickets) item
Myles Smith at Co-op Live Manchester (2 tickets)
£25

Starting bid

15/11/2026 at 7:30 PM Co-op Live, Manchester

Section 104, Row 17, Seats 77 & 78.

Purchase value for both tickets is £170.


Myles Smith is a British folk-pop singer and songwriter from Luton, best known for his 2024 singles "Stargazing" and "Nice to Meet You".

£250 half-day tattoo session with Adam at Beyond the Pines item
£250 half-day tattoo session with Adam at Beyond the Pines
£35

Starting bid

This auction item is for a half-day session with Adam Allward at Beyond the Pines in Claughton Village, Birkenhead. It is worth £250 and has been kindly donated by Adam himself.


Adam Allward

(https://www.instagram.com/adamatattoo)


Beyond the Pines

28 Upton Road, Claughton Village, Birkenhead, CH41 0DF.

https://www.beyondthepines.uk/


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